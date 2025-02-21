Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Cambridgeshire officer charged following corruption investigation
A Cambridgeshire Constabulary officer is due to appear in court next week charged with corruption-related offences, following an Independent Office for Police Contact (IOPC) directed investigation.
PC Shazad Ali, aged 43 and based at Cambridgeshire Constabulary Headquarters, will appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday 24 February charged with misconduct in public office and unlawfully obtaining and disclosing personal information, under the Data Protection Act 2018.
The charges relate to an incident in March 2024, where PC Ali allegedly carried out a Police National Computer (PNC) check on a vehicle without a legitimate policing purpose and shared this information with a third party.
We began our directed investigation in March 2024, following a referral from Cambridgeshire Constabulary. Enquiries were carried out by Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire’s (BCH) Anti-Corruption Unit under our direction.
In October, a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges against the officer.
