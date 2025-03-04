Cambridgeshire officer in court on data protection charge

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary officer is due to appear in court this week charged with a data protection offence, following our investigation.

Police Constable Neil Woodley, aged 47, will appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (6 March) charged under section 170 of the Data Protection Act (2018) for knowingly or recklessly retaining personal data without consent.

The charge relates to an allegation that, between September 2022 and April 2023, he sent texts and WhatsApp messages from his personal phone to an 18-year-old female, who was in a vulnerable position when he met her during the course of his policing duties.

Our investigation began in April 2023 following a mandatory conduct referral from Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

After concluding our investigation, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which decided to charge PC Woodley.