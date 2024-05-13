Cambridgeshire sergeant who used excessive force sacked for gross misconduct

A Cambridgeshire Police officer who used excessive force on a man in custody, used discriminatory language and treated the man less favourably due to his ethnicity, has been dismissed for gross misconduct following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

Police Sergeant (PS) Gregory Wyss was recently (09 May 2024) dismissed without notice and will be placed on the police barred list following a disciplinary hearing, led by an independent legally-qualified chair.

Our investigation began in February 2021 after the force referred a complaint it received from the man relating to the force used on him by the officer.

We established that on 2 January 2021, a Polish man was arrested by Cambridgeshire officers and was taken to the custody suite at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough. The man was asked to provide his fingerprints but he was uncooperative and refused to provide his fingerprint samples.

CCTV from the custody suite and body worn video footage shows that PS Wyss then entered the room, shouting, swearing and making threats at the man. PS Wyss used force on the man including slapping the back of his head and striking him in the back, as he told the man to stop resisting.

During the struggle the man’s knee struck another officer in the groin. He was taken to the floor and told to put his hands behind his back so that he could be handcuffed and PS Wyss struck him in the back with a baton when he did not comply.

While the man was on the ground PS Wyss then sprayed PAVA into the man’s eyes at very close range. He was handcuffed by the officers and further arrested for assaulting a police officer. PS Wyss and other officers attempted to take the man’s fingerprints by force and he was then taken into a cell.

After the man – who is not a native English speaker and had a noticeable accent – was moved into a cell, PS Wyss queried whether the man’s behaviour “was a f***ing pastime from Poland or Lithuania or wherever he is from.”

No charges were brought against the man for assaulting a police officer.

As part of our investigation we interviewed PS Wyss, obtained statements from the other officers who were present, reviewed body worn video footage and CCTV footage from the custody suite as well as seizing items that were used by PS Wyss.

Following the conclusion of our investigation in June 2021, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), who authorised charges of racially aggravated assault by beating and assault by beating, along with a third charge of administering a poison or noxious thing.

In July 2022, PS Wyss was found not guilty of the assault charges at Cambridge Crown Court. The third charge was dropped by the prosecution ahead of the trial.

The force also agreed with our decision that PS Wyss should face a gross misconduct hearing for allegedly breaching the police standards of professional behaviour relating to use of force; authority, respect and courtesy; and equality and diversity - which related to his use of discriminatory language and for treating the man less favourably at least in part because he was Eastern European.

Recently (10 May), the panel found that all allegations against PS Wyss were proven and his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

IOPC regional director, Charmaine Arbouin recently said: