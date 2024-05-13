Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Cambridgeshire sergeant who used excessive force sacked for gross misconduct
A Cambridgeshire Police officer who used excessive force on a man in custody, used discriminatory language and treated the man less favourably due to his ethnicity, has been dismissed for gross misconduct following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Police Sergeant (PS) Gregory Wyss was recently (09 May 2024) dismissed without notice and will be placed on the police barred list following a disciplinary hearing, led by an independent legally-qualified chair.
Our investigation began in February 2021 after the force referred a complaint it received from the man relating to the force used on him by the officer.
We established that on 2 January 2021, a Polish man was arrested by Cambridgeshire officers and was taken to the custody suite at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough. The man was asked to provide his fingerprints but he was uncooperative and refused to provide his fingerprint samples.
CCTV from the custody suite and body worn video footage shows that PS Wyss then entered the room, shouting, swearing and making threats at the man. PS Wyss used force on the man including slapping the back of his head and striking him in the back, as he told the man to stop resisting.
During the struggle the man’s knee struck another officer in the groin. He was taken to the floor and told to put his hands behind his back so that he could be handcuffed and PS Wyss struck him in the back with a baton when he did not comply.
While the man was on the ground PS Wyss then sprayed PAVA into the man’s eyes at very close range. He was handcuffed by the officers and further arrested for assaulting a police officer. PS Wyss and other officers attempted to take the man’s fingerprints by force and he was then taken into a cell.
After the man – who is not a native English speaker and had a noticeable accent – was moved into a cell, PS Wyss queried whether the man’s behaviour “was a f***ing pastime from Poland or Lithuania or wherever he is from.”
No charges were brought against the man for assaulting a police officer.
As part of our investigation we interviewed PS Wyss, obtained statements from the other officers who were present, reviewed body worn video footage and CCTV footage from the custody suite as well as seizing items that were used by PS Wyss.
Following the conclusion of our investigation in June 2021, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), who authorised charges of racially aggravated assault by beating and assault by beating, along with a third charge of administering a poison or noxious thing.
In July 2022, PS Wyss was found not guilty of the assault charges at Cambridge Crown Court. The third charge was dropped by the prosecution ahead of the trial.
The force also agreed with our decision that PS Wyss should face a gross misconduct hearing for allegedly breaching the police standards of professional behaviour relating to use of force; authority, respect and courtesy; and equality and diversity - which related to his use of discriminatory language and for treating the man less favourably at least in part because he was Eastern European.
Recently (10 May), the panel found that all allegations against PS Wyss were proven and his actions amounted to gross misconduct.
IOPC regional director, Charmaine Arbouin recently said:
“Police officers are permitted to use force in certain situations, however any force used must be reasonable and proportionate.
“The evidence clearly showed that PS Wyss’ use of force was excessive and his actions were unacceptable. His use of discriminatory language was completely unacceptable and he showed a complete lack of respect to the man. It’s behaviour like this which damages the public’s trust and confidence in police officers.
“This is a good example of the disciplinary process being effective in rooting out poor officer behaviour. As a result of the panel’s finding, the officer has been held accountable and will be barred from policing.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/cambridgeshire-sergeant-who-used-excessive-force-sacked-gross-misconduct
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Met firearms officers cleared of gross misconduct over South Wimbledon shooting03/05/2024 15:20:00
Two Met Police firearms officers have been cleared of gross misconduct for their use of force during an operation in south-west London.
GMP officer dismissed after admitting he sexually assaulted child03/05/2024 12:25:00
A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer has been dismissed after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child under 13.
IOPC investigation finds no evidence that South Wales Police actions contributed to the death of Mohamud Hassan03/05/2024 09:25:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the actions of South Wales Police during the arrest and detention of Mohamud Mohamed Hassan in Cardiff found no evidence that officers caused or contributed to his death.
West Yorkshire Police officer charged over WhatsApp images01/05/2024 14:20:00
A West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officer is due to make his first appearance in court to face two charges under the Terrorism Act.
Statement following High Court ruling over decision not to re-investigate fatal police shooting of Lewis Skelton29/04/2024 12:25:00
Statement following High Court ruling over decision not to re-investigate fatal police shooting of Lewis Skelton (26 April 2024).
Devon and Cornwall Police officers acted in line with procedures over woman in custody who later died26/04/2024 15:15:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation found that Devon and Cornwall Police officers treated a woman in custody, who sadly died soon after in hospital, in line with policies and procedures.
IOPC investigating after Swansea death in police custody26/04/2024 10:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of the death of a man in hospital after being taken into police custody in Swansea.
Former Sussex Police officer charged with misconduct in public office25/04/2024 12:25:00
A former Sussex Police officer is facing multiple charges of misconduct in public office (MIPO) following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into allegations they abused their position for a sexual purpose.