WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Cameron is ‘in denial’ on the harm his cuts did to the UK’s pandemic preparedness
Commenting on David Cameron’s evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
"David Cameron is in denial about the huge damage caused by his austerity policies – both to public services and the UK economy.
“The evidence is clear that the cuts he imposed massively damaged the readiness and resilience of our public services. And they shredded our social security safety net – leaving millions vulnerable.
“We must learn the lesson that cuts have costs. And we must strengthen our public services and safety net so that we are never left exposed in the same way again.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Starmer speech: British Jobs Bonus can make sure workers benefit from climate action20/06/2023 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on Keir Starmer’s speech on Labour’s plans to make Britain a clean energy superpower.
UN workers’ rights watchdog slams UK's anti-union drive and calls on ministers to respect international law19/06/2023 16:05:00
The UN workers’ rights watchdog, the ILO, has slammed the UK’s anti-union drive and called on ministers to bring UK union laws into line with international law.
UK Space Agency: World’s first astronaut with a disability hopes to inspire others as he begins training19/06/2023 15:12:00
The world’s first astronaut with a disability, former UK Paralympian John McFall, has arrived in Germany to begin feasibility studies at the European Astronaut Centre.
CBI responds to latest labour market statistics16/06/2023 12:20:00
CBI recently (13 June 2023) responded to latest labour market statistics.
UK economy set to grow and business investment to rise following brush with recession – CBI Economic Forecast15/06/2023 12:15:00
The economy looks to have fared better than expected in first half of 2023, and is set to steer clear of a recession, according to the CBI’s latest Economic Forecast.
Audit Scotland - Scottish Canals urgently needs to improve financial reporting15/06/2023 10:05:00
Scottish Canals’ struggle to value its assets meant auditors did not have enough reliable evidence to provide assurance over the public body’s finances.
LGA responds to Brake report into school road safety15/06/2023 09:05:00
Councils have introduced traffic calming measures including speed restrictions, School Streets, enforcement cameras and crossing patrols to ensure those walking and cycling to schools can do so safely.
LGA responds to NHS pay agreement14/06/2023 16:20:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board commented on the announcement that the Government will meet the pay increase for NHS staff working in council commissioned community health services
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England obesity clinic announcement14/06/2023 15:20:00
Matthew Taylor responds to NHS England announcement that 10 new children and young people’s obesity clinics will open across England this year.