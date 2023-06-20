Cameron is ‘in denial’ on the harm his cuts did to the UK’s pandemic preparedness

Commenting on David Cameron’s evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

"David Cameron is in denial about the huge damage caused by his austerity policies – both to public services and the UK economy.

“The evidence is clear that the cuts he imposed massively damaged the readiness and resilience of our public services. And they shredded our social security safety net – leaving millions vulnerable.

“We must learn the lesson that cuts have costs. And we must strengthen our public services and safety net so that we are never left exposed in the same way again.”