Cameroon: UK supports new generation of Central Africa researchers

British High Commission Yaoundé showcases cohort CRAFT Scholars and highlights landmark investment in Congo Basin Science.

The British High Commission in Yaoundé has unveiled scholars under the pioneering Congo Rainforest Alliance for Forest Training for Sustainable Development (CRAFT) programme, a major milestone in advancing world‑class, locally led scientific research across the Congo Basin.

UK support for a new generation of Central African researchers represents a decisive step toward building locally anchored, globally competitive expertise. Their work will generate essential new knowledge on the Congo Basin’s climate, forests, water systems, and societies areas where long‑standing data gaps have hindered evidence‑based policymaking for decades.

Through their research, the scholars will help drive a transformative scientific agenda that closes the knowledge gap between the Congo Basin and other major tropical forest regions, such as the Amazon. Their work will also support Africa‑centred approaches to climate adaptation, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable land use.

British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Matt Woods yesterday stated:

Today marks a milestone in advancing scientific leadership within the Congo Basin region. The UK is proud to support CBSI and CRAFT because the world needs robust, locally led science to tackle the climate and biodiversity crises.

The event highlights the flagship CRAFT programme, the first major initiative under the Congo Basin Scientific Initiative (CBSI) funded through UK International Development with £9.1 million over five years. CRAFT strengthens scientific excellence across the region by supporting 12 leading research groups in Cameroon, the DRC, Gabon, and the Republic of Congo. The programme provides 33 postgraduate scholarships (21 PhDs and 12 MScs) to help shape a new generation of climate, biodiversity, and land‑use experts from the Congo Basin.

Beyond training, CRAFT operationalizes CBSI’s six scientific observatories covering climate, hydrology, vegetation, biodiversity, land use, and socio‑ecology to produce integrated open data essential for evidence‑based decision‑making. These observatories will directly inform policies aimed at protecting forests, improving livelihoods, and enhancing community resilience.