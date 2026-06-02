CAMHS waiting times standard sustained

Nine in 10 children and young people begin mental health treatment within 18 weeks of referral.

The latest figures, published today, show that 91.2% of children and young people referred to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) began treatment within 18 weeks — meeting the national standard for a sustained period.

One in two children referred to CAMHS is now starting treatment within six weeks — compared to one in two starting within 12 weeks before the pandemic.

Waits of over 18 weeks are at their lowest level since 2013, down nearly 20% in the past year.

The longest waits have fallen to their lowest level since 2015, with 12 out of 14 Boards now reporting zero patients waiting over a year.

Mental Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd said:

"These figures reflect the dedication and hard work of CAMHS teams right across Scotland, and I am truly pleased to see these sustained and significant improvements in waiting times. "We have increased CAMHS staffing by 51.6% over the last decade, and exceeded our commitment to fund 320 additional posts by 2026 — increasing capacity for cases by over 10,000. This investment is making a real difference to children and young people across the country. "While there is still more to do, and we will not be complacent, today's figures are genuinely encouraging. Long waits remain unacceptable and we will continue to support every Board to meet the standard."

Background

CAMHS staffing has increased by 51.6% over the last decade to 1,506.0 whole time equivalent posts. All official statistics publications | Turas Data Intelligence

The Scottish Government has exceeded its commitment to fund 320 additional CAMHS posts by 2026. All official statistics publications | Turas Data Intelligence

View the statistics, published by Public Health Scotland

NHS Lothian has made particularly strong progress in the quarter ending March 2026, reducing over-18-week waits by 20% and over-52-week waits by 95% in a single quarter.

Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) waiting times - Quarter ending December 2025 – Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) waiting times – Publications – Public Health Scotland

Where referrals have not been accepted by CAMHS, the Scottish Government expects that individuals be directed to more appropriate services aligned with their specific needs, in line with the National CAMHS Specification.

Not all children and young people require specialist CAMHS services, and many are best supported closer to home. The Scottish Government has provided councils with over £80 million since 2020 to fund community-based mental health services, including baselined funding of £15 million per year from 2025-26.

In 2024-25, nearly 80,000 children, young people and family members accessed community-based mental health support. These services focus on prevention, early intervention and emotional wellbeing, and offer an alternative to specialist CAMHS where appropriate.

Children and young people mental health services: school counselling and community support – gov.scot