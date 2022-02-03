Campaign and candidate spending data from 2021 Scottish Parliament election

The Electoral Commission has published the campaign spending returns of political parties that spent over £250,000 campaigning at the 2021 Scottish Parliament election, and headline figures for the spending incurred and donations received by constituency and independent regional candidates.

Four political parties reported spending over £250,000 on campaigning during the regulated period, which ran from 6 January 2021 to polling day on 6 May 2021. Altogether these parties reported spending £4,438,542 on campaigning at the poll.

The parties that reported spending over £250,000 at the 2021 Scottish Parliament election

Party Expenditure Scottish National Party (SNP) £1,468,343 Conservative and Unionist Party £1,359,435 Labour Party £1,176,410 Liberal Democrats £434,354 The Commission has previously published data for those that spent under £250,000. The full details of reported party spending are available on our website (Opens in new window).

Constituency and independent regional candidates who stood in last year’s Scottish Parliament election submitted their spending returns to the relevant Returning Officer. We have published headline figures for the spending incurred and donations received on our website. Spending on behalf of party list candidates is included in the party returns.

Commenting on the returns, Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said:

”The Commission has now published all reported spending information from parties, campaigners and candidates relating to last year’s Scottish Parliament election. Delivering this transparency ensures voters are able to see clearly and accurately how money is spent on influencing them at this election.”

