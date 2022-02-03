Campaign and candidate spending data from the 2021 Senedd election

The Electoral Commission has published the campaign spending returns of political parties that spent over £250,000 campaigning at the 2021 Senedd election, and headline figures for the spending incurred and donations received by constituency and independent regional candidates.

Three political parties that contested the Senedd election reported spending over £250,000 on campaigning during the regulated period, which ran from 6 January 2021 to polling day on 6 May 2021. Altogether, these parties reported spending £1,351,899 on campaigning at the poll.

The parties that reported spending over £250,000 at the 2021 Senedd election