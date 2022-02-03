Electoral Commission
Campaign and candidate spending data from the 2021 Senedd election
The Electoral Commission has published the campaign spending returns of political parties that spent over £250,000 campaigning at the 2021 Senedd election, and headline figures for the spending incurred and donations received by constituency and independent regional candidates.
Three political parties that contested the Senedd election reported spending over £250,000 on campaigning during the regulated period, which ran from 6 January 2021 to polling day on 6 May 2021. Altogether, these parties reported spending £1,351,899 on campaigning at the poll.
The parties that reported spending over £250,000 at the 2021 Senedd election
|Party
|Expenditure
|Conservative and Unionist Party
|£549,132
|Labour Party
|£500,566
|Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales
|£302,201
The Commission has previously published the data for those that spent under £250,000. The full details of reported party spending are available on our website. (Opens in new window)
Constituency and independent regional candidates who stood in last year’s Senedd election submitted their spending returns to the relevant Returning Officer. We have published headline figures on our website. Spending on behalf of regional partylist candidates is included in the party returns.
Commenting on the returns, Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said:
"The Commission has now published all reported spending information from parties, campaigners and candidates relating to last year’s Senedd election. Delivering this transparency ensures voters are able to see clearly and accurately how money was spent on influencing them at this election.”
Notes to editors
1. The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy,
- aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish Parliaments.
Our statutory post-poll report on the 2021 Senedd election was published in September and includes details of our campaign related recommendations.
2. Every political party that contested the Senedd election is required to submit campaign expenditure returns to the Electoral Commission, as well as non-party campaigners who spent over the registration thresholds. The deadlines for delivering spending returns depend on how much a party or campaigner spent.
Political parties and non-party campaigners that spent over £250,000 were required to submit their returns by the 6 November 2021. Returns for those that spent £250,000 or less were published on the 11 November 2021.
The Commission has published the returns as they were submitted by the party or campaigner. Where appropriate, it will consider any inaccuracies or incomplete information in line with its Enforcement Policy.
3. Election agents for constituency and independent regional candidates were required to deliver an election spending return to the relevant Constituency or Regional Returning Officer within 35 calendar days of the election result being declared.
All figures are rounded to the nearest £.
