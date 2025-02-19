Campaign launched to highlight tenants’ rights

Raising awareness of how to access support.

A campaign to increase awareness of tenants’ rights was launched today by Housing Minister Paul McLennan. This includes information about where renters can to go to access help and advice.

Tenants in Scotland have some of the strongest rights in the UK which include:

the right to ask for a review of a rent increase and for landlords to give the correct notice period before increasing rent

protection from illegal evictions or being asked to leave a property without proper notice

the right to a rented home that is maintained to an acceptable standard.

Speaking on his visit to Citizens Advice Scotland in Edinburgh, Mr McLennan said:

“People who rent their homes in Scotland already have strong rights when it comes to rent rises, maintenance and repairs and evictions. This campaign is important to make sure we increase awareness of these rights.

“We also want to highlight the end of the temporary change to rent adjudication on 31 March. This was put in place to support the transition back to market rent following the temporary cap on rents under the Cost of Living Act.

“Under existing legislation most private tenants continue to have the right to seek a review of a rent increase and I would encourage any tenant who is concerned about this to apply.

“We’re also taking forward measures in the Housing Bill to address the need for longer term action on rent control and strengthen tenants’ rights where it’s needed.”

Citizens Advice Scotland spokesperson Aoife Derry said:

“A safe, secure home is foundational to people’s lives. We see thousands of people coming to our local bureaux seeking advice because they are struggling to afford their rent, as well as landlords who need support.

“The Scottish CAB network is here to help with free confidential advice for anyone who needs it. We need to see a rented sector that works for everyone, where everyone knows their rights and responsibilities, and clear information and access to redress when things go wrong.

“Scotland deserves a rented sector that works for everyone, so that more people can stay in their homes.”

Background

Information is available to support tenants who are concerned about paying their rent.

If you cannot pay your rent - mygov.scot

The Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) (Scotland) Act 2022 was part of the Scottish Government’s overall response to the emergency situation caused by the impact of the cost of living crisis. This emergency legislation was time-limited and temporary, and regularly reviewed.