Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Campaign spending from May 2022 Assembly election published
The campaign spending returns of parties that contested the May 2022 Assembly election were published yesterday by The Electoral Commission.
16 parties reported spending a total of £515,434 on campaigning during the regulated period, which ran from 5 January 2022 to polling day on 5 May 2022.
The Commission has also published headline figures on candidate spending and donations. The figures have been presented in a new interactive tool that makes the data more accessible.
Jonathan Mitchell, Manager of The Electoral Commission for Northern Ireland, said:
“It is vital that voters can see clearly and accurately how money is spent to influence them at elections. The publication of campaign spending information relating to the Assembly election in May is one of the ways we deliver transparency for voters, which is essential to our democratic process.”
The 10 highest spending parties at the 2022 Assembly election were:
|Party
|Expenditure
|Alliance - Alliance Party of Northern Ireland
|£83,166
|Aontú
|£61,385
|Democratic Unionist Party - D.U.P.
|£51,916
|Green Party
|£6,242
|People Before Profit Alliance
|£29,858
|SDLP (Social Democratic and Labour Party)
|£41,056
|Sinn Féin
|£178,199
|Socialist Party (Northern Ireland)
|£1,951
|Traditional Unionist Voice - TUV
|£29,724
|Ulster Unionist Party
|£31,812
Full details of reported spending are available on our website. (Opens in new window)
Two parties did not submit their returns by the due date. These are being considered in line with our Enforcement Policy.
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 02890 894 032, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk
Notes to editors
1. The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK and Scottish Parliaments.
2. Every political party that contested the Assembly election was required to submit a campaign expenditure return to the Electoral Commission. The deadlines for delivering spending returns depended on how much a party spent. As all parties spent less than £250,000 they were required to submit their returns by 5 August 2022.
3. The Commission has published the returns as they were submitted by the party. Where appropriate, we will consider any inaccuracies or incomplete information in line with our Enforcement Policy.
4. Candidates who stood in the election submitted their spending returns to the Chief Electoral Officer for Northern Ireland. Election agents for candidates were required to deliver an election spending return to the Chief Electoral Officer for Northern Ireland within 35 calendar days of the election result being declared. Full copies of candidate spending and donation returns can be viewed at the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland. All figures are rounded to the nearest £.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/campaign-spending-may-2022-assembly-election-published
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
Electoral Commission welcomes PACAC report on the work of the Commission20/10/2022 16:10:00
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) of the UK Parliament has today published a report on the work of the Electoral Commission, following an inquiry launched in September 2020.
Electoral Commission closes investigations into five political parties20/10/2022 13:43:00
Investigations into five political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines of £1,500 in one case. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.
Northern Ireland Assembly election well-run, but barriers to voting remain22/09/2022 11:10:00
Voters in Northern Ireland are confident that May’s Assembly election was well-run with the vast majority satisfied with the process of voting and registering to vote, according to a report published today by the Electoral Commission.
Young voters in Wales need more support to engage in elections22/09/2022 09:25:00
More education and engagement is needed to support young voters to understand and participate in Welsh elections, according to recent research and analysis by the Electoral Commission.
Political parties report £12.5m donations and loans in Q2 202206/09/2022 12:05:00
Political parties in Great Britain and Northern Ireland have reported accepting a total of £12,544,172 in donations and public funds in the second quarter of 2022 (April to June), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission. The total is made up of donations to 21 parties, and compares to £12,046,046 reported in the same period in 2021.
Have your say on the accessibility of voting30/08/2022 12:20:00
Members of the public are invited to have their say on measures to improve the accessibility of polling stations as part of a new public consultation.
UK political parties’ accounts published17/08/2022 15:15:00
Financial accounts of political parties and accounting units have been published today by the Electoral Commission. The accounts of 18 political parties and ten accounting units in the United Kingdom with income or expenditure over £250,000 have been published.