Campaign spending from May 2022 Assembly election published

The campaign spending returns of parties that contested the May 2022 Assembly election were published yesterday by The Electoral Commission.

16 parties reported spending a total of £515,434 on campaigning during the regulated period, which ran from 5 January 2022 to polling day on 5 May 2022.

The Commission has also published headline figures on candidate spending and donations. The figures have been presented in a new interactive tool that makes the data more accessible.

Jonathan Mitchell, Manager of The Electoral Commission for Northern Ireland, said:

“It is vital that voters can see clearly and accurately how money is spent to influence them at elections. The publication of campaign spending information relating to the Assembly election in May is one of the ways we deliver transparency for voters, which is essential to our democratic process.”

The 10 highest spending parties at the 2022 Assembly election were:

Party Expenditure Alliance - Alliance Party of Northern Ireland £83,166 Aontú £61,385 Democratic Unionist Party - D.U.P. £51,916 Green Party £6,242 People Before Profit Alliance £29,858 SDLP (Social Democratic and Labour Party) £41,056 Sinn Féin £178,199 Socialist Party (Northern Ireland) £1,951 Traditional Unionist Voice - TUV £29,724 Ulster Unionist Party £31,812 Full details of reported spending are available on our website. (Opens in new window)

Two parties did not submit their returns by the due date. These are being considered in line with our Enforcement Policy.

