Campaign to find new Director of Public Prosecutions is launched

The recruitment campaign to find the next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was launched yesterday, the Attorney General, Rt Hon Victoria Prentis KC MP has announced.

The current DPP, Max Hill KC, will stand down on 31 October this year at the end of his five-year term.

Announcing the recruitment campaign, Attorney General, Rt Hon Victoria Prentis KC MP said:

Max Hill has provided the CPS with strong leadership throughout his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions. He has successfully navigated the challenges brought by the Pandemic and made significant progress in transforming the organisation’s approach to prosecuting rape and serious sexual offences. The CPS is also improving victim support in these complex cases. I’d like to thank him for his service and have no doubt he will be greatly missed by his CPS colleagues. In recruiting the next DPP we will be looking for a similarly accomplished candidate. The job requires excellent legal judgement, the ability to lead a large organisation and the capacity to work with others in improving the criminal justice system as a whole.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) employs around 7,000 people. It prosecutes criminal cases that have been investigated by the police and other investigative organisations in England and Wales, including the National Crime Agency and HMRC.

The job advert includes further details and the deadline for applications is Monday 12 June 2023 at 23:55pm.