Campaigns underway for ambitious new UKRI CEO and Innovate UK Chair to drive cutting-edge discoveries and grow the economy

The campaign to recruit the next UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) chief executive, with focus on growing the economy, transforming our public services and improving the lives of our citizens through the vast power of science and technology, has opened for applications from today (Friday 30 August).

As the country’s largest public research funder, and with a budget of £9 billion per year, UKRI supports thousands of our brightest researchers and innovators to explore and develop scientific and technological solutions, from life-saving medicines to protecting our environment.

Through our world-class universities, UKRI develops and nurtures future talent who can maintain the UK’s position as a global hub of research, development and deployment in the long term while collaborating with partners around the world. In particular, UKRI plays a key part in driving up UK participation in the world’s largest research programme, Horizon Europe, helping to build a more efficient and joined-up approach to research funding and unleashing the power of UK research and innovation.

Its visionary new leader will continue to drive basic, curiosity-driven research and support long term stability for the sector that gives researchers and innovators the space to convert ideas into outcomes that benefit us all.

The successful applicant will take over from Dame Ottoline Leyser from June 2025, when her five-year term concludes. The campaign was initially launched earlier this year and has reopened for applications following the election of the new government, which has outlined its priorities for the sector in improving lives across the UK.

Alongside the launch of a new UKRI CEO, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) have today also opened the search for a new Executive Chair of Innovate UK to support the UK’s most innovative businesses to grow, and exploiting the power of revolutionary research, and technologies to stimulate growth and new products.

The new Executive Chair will take on a vital role in promoting the UK as a global leader in innovation to attract private capital and ensure that the UK is the best place to launch an innovative business, shaping the UK’s economic future.

Innovate UK plays a crucial role in our national R&D ecosystem as the UK’s innovation agency and as a key part of UKRI. The successful applicant will replace Indro Mukerjee when he steps down later this year.

Science Minister, Lord Patrick Vallance, said:

I have been fortunate to collaborate with supremely talented and ambitious researchers in my career and seen up close the sparks of curiosity which can lead to momentous discoveries, from RNA vaccine breakthroughs saving millions of lives, to major developments in particle physics, unpicking the fundamental forces shaping the universe. A drive to break new ground will be at the heart of the next UKRI CEO’s role as they take the mantle from Dame Ottoline Leyser next summer, whose leadership I am grateful for. Dame Ottoline leaves big shoes to fill, and her help in driving forward our ambitions for science and innovation over the next 10 months will continue to be invaluable. It is also vital that we support innovation wherever it sparks across the UK, and provide the tools, funding and guidance new innovations need to scale from concept through to successful businesses. That is why we are also recruiting for a new Executive Chair at Innovate UK, to replace the excellent Indro Mukerjee, to continue driving this excellent work. We welcome applications from leaders with a diverse range of professional experience but each with the commitment to accelerating innovation that will solve pressing problems, improve lives and grow our economy.

The new UKRI CEO will lead the transformation of UKRI organisationally to form a more responsive, diverse and agile body in how its public investment delivers visible benefits to UK citizens for today and the future.

Reforms will mean greater emphasis on using research and development to deliver major government initiatives, such as its five missions, which includes kickstarting economic growth, making Britain a clean energy superpower and building an NHS fit for the future. It will also play a key role in steering our long-term industrial strategy, removing barriers to growth and building on the UK’s strategic advantage in its fundamental science capability.

Established in 2018, UKRI is a non-departmental public body that combines the strengths of nine distinct research and innovation funders under its umbrella:

Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC)

Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC)

Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC)

Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC)

Innovate UK (IUK)

Medical Research Council (MRC)

Natural Environment Research Council (NERC)

Research England (RE)

Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC)

The initial recruitment round for this post, launched earlier this year, was paused during the election period and has resumed under the new government.

