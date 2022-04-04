Chatham House
Can a cybercrime convention for all be achieved?
EXPERT COMMENT
A new UN cybercrime treaty process is raising strong awareness about one of the biggest global challenges and the complexities of addressing it.
At the end of February, negotiations for a UN treaty to counter cybercrime began. This is significant for many reasons.
Firstly, while there are several instruments that address cybercrime, this is not only the first time states are negotiating a binding UN instrument on cybercrime, but also the first time states are negotiating a binding instrument on any cyber issue.
Secondly, the convention has the potential of reducing impunity of cybercriminals by harmonizing national approaches to criminalization. Relatedly, the convention could play a crucial role in improving international cooperation by providing effective investigatory frameworks and facilitating cross-border data exchange.
Moreover, the convention could help build the capacity of countries with less experience in tackling cybercrime and provide the basis for technical assistance.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/03/can-cybercrime-convention-all-be-achieved
