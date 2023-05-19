NHS Digital
CAN Awards 2023: Celebrating innovation in cyber security
The Cyber Associates Network Awards highlight and celebrate innovation and digital expertise within cyber security across the NHS.
NHS England is thrilled to announce the shortlist for the upcoming Cyber Associates Network (CAN) Awards to recognise and celebrate those working in cyber security.
The virtual awards ceremony is taking place on Thursday 8 June at 4pm and aims to highlight the innovation and digital expertise that help protect patient care and data across the NHS.
Here are the nominees:
Cyber Leader of the Year:
- Michelle Corrigan, Better Security, Better Care
- Tony Cobain, MIAA
- Steve Mapleston, NHS Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire Integrated Care Board (ICB)
- Paul Baxter, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust
Cyber Newcomer of the Year
- Mark Bell, Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust
- Thomas Magnusson, NHS Blood & Transplant
- Samreen Kaur, Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust (TAD)
Cyber Team of the Year
- Better Security, Better Care National Team
- CSOC Threat Intelligence Team, NHS England
- ICT Team, Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust
- Cheshire and Merseyside Cyber Security Group, MIAA
Women in Cyber
- Kim Hobday, NHS England
- Catherine Watts, Mersey Internal Audit Agency
Diversity in Cyber
- Cyber Security Team, NHS Blood & Transplant
- Nawshad Hossain-Ibrahim, NHS England
Individual of the Year
- Paul Baxter, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust
- Barry Richardson, NHS Blood & Transplant
- Arif Gulzar, NHS South Central and West
- Paul Ryan, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust
Innovation in Cyber
- Katie Thorn, Digital Social Care
- Craig Kilgour, NHS Arden & GEM Commissioning Support Unit
- Tracey van Wyk, Essex Partnership University Trust
CAN Contributor of the Year
- Martin Price, Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust
- Julian Knight, NHS England
- Greg Soffe, Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust (TAD)
- Chris Archer, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
In addition to these categories, we will also present the Outstanding Achievement Award which recognises the very best in cyber security. The winner will be selected from the overall CAN Awards 2023 shortlist.
The Cyber Associates Network is a group of over 2,000 cyber security professionals across public-sector health and care and is always on the lookout for new members.
