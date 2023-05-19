CAN Awards 2023: Celebrating innovation in cyber security

The Cyber Associates Network Awards highlight and celebrate innovation and digital expertise within cyber security across the NHS.

NHS England is thrilled to announce the shortlist for the upcoming Cyber Associates Network (CAN) Awards to recognise and celebrate those working in cyber security.

The virtual awards ceremony is taking place on Thursday 8 June at 4pm and aims to highlight the innovation and digital expertise that help protect patient care and data across the NHS.

Here are the nominees:

Cyber Leader of the Year:

Michelle Corrigan, Better Security, Better Care

Tony Cobain, MIAA

Steve Mapleston, NHS Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire Integrated Care Board (ICB)

Paul Baxter, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust

Cyber Newcomer of the Year

Mark Bell, Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust

Thomas Magnusson, NHS Blood & Transplant

Samreen Kaur, Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust (TAD)

Cyber Team of the Year

Better Security, Better Care National Team

CSOC Threat Intelligence Team, NHS England

ICT Team, Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Cheshire and Merseyside Cyber Security Group, MIAA

Women in Cyber

Kim Hobday, NHS England

Catherine Watts, Mersey Internal Audit Agency

Diversity in Cyber

Cyber Security Team, NHS Blood & Transplant

Nawshad Hossain-Ibrahim, NHS England

Individual of the Year

Paul Baxter, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust

Barry Richardson, NHS Blood & Transplant

Arif Gulzar, NHS South Central and West

Paul Ryan, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust

Innovation in Cyber

Katie Thorn, Digital Social Care

Craig Kilgour, NHS Arden & GEM Commissioning Support Unit

Tracey van Wyk, Essex Partnership University Trust

CAN Contributor of the Year

Martin Price, Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust

Julian Knight, NHS England

Greg Soffe, Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust (TAD)

Chris Archer, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

In addition to these categories, we will also present the Outstanding Achievement Award which recognises the very best in cyber security. The winner will be selected from the overall CAN Awards 2023 shortlist.

The Cyber Associates Network is a group of over 2,000 cyber security professionals across public-sector health and care and is always on the lookout for new members.