NHS Wales
|Printable version
Can behavioural science improve and protect public health?
Why do certain polices, services or communications just seem to ‘work’, improving or protecting people’s health and wellbeing, while others fade, or worse never start to shine? This question confronts practitioners and policy makers on an almost daily basis.
Public Health Wales in partnership with University College London’s Centre for Behaviour Change have published a new guide for policy makers and practitioners in government and public health that details how actively using behavioural science to better understand human behaviour can lead to more effective policies, services and communications.
Ashley Gould, Programme Director, Behavioural Science Unit at Public Health Wales, said:
“Behavioural science is increasingly being used to improve our understanding of how the mix of cognitive, psychological, social and environmental factors affect how individuals and population and professional groups behave. In fact it is rapidly being accepted as critical in designing activity that will be successful at improving and protecting health and wider wellbeing.
“If we can better understand how and why individuals and organisations act in certain ways, rather than relying on assumptions of how they should act – we can ensure that policies, services and communications reflect real needs and behaviours.
“This leads to greater impact through more tailored and evidence-based planning and delivery.”
The guide details that while behavioural science teams are increasingly being set up in organisations, most decisions are still made using ‘common sense’ assumptions and this can often lead to activities with limited effectiveness.
Spending the time up front in the planning process asking who the audience is precisely, what ‘observable action’ you’d like them to do, with a clear rationale, and then understanding what would best enable that, can help tailor interventions that are the most likely to result in the target behaviour.
Professor Robert West, Emeritus Professor at University College London, said:
“Collaborating with the Behavioural Science Unit at Public Health Wales has created a guide that I think will be invaluable to policymakers and practitioners in Wales, and well beyond its borders too.”
Behavioural science has been used extensively and successfully in the collective response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Understanding what got in the way for different groups, and so how to best to encourage the widespread adoption of personal protective behaviours, like face covering use and self-isolation when symptomatic, helped reduce transmission of the virus.
‘Improving Wellbeing: A guide to using behavioural science in policy and practice’, aims to help policymakers and practitioners in government and public health make effective use of behavioural science in their work. It does this by providing: a framework for incorporating behavioural science in decision-making, a basic understanding of the principles of behavioural science, and a step-by-step guide to developing, adapting or selecting behaviour change interventions. It also includes tools and resources to help with intervention development and pointers to appropriate sources of behavioural science expertise.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/can-behavioural-science-improve-and-protect-public-health/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
TB screening for contacts in Tonypandy31/10/2022 16:15:00
Public Health Wales is working with Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board and Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council to screen close contacts identified following the confirmation of one case of active tuberculosis (TB) in an individual associated with the Welcome Inn in Tonypandy.
Harnessing peer support key to reducing homelessness in care leavers28/10/2022 11:38:00
Harnessing the support of those who have experienced the care system and homelessness is key to making the changes needed to prevent care leavers falling off the ‘care cliff’ and becoming homeless in the future, identifies a report from Public Health Wales.
Harnessing peer support key to reducing homelessness in care leavers27/10/2022 12:05:00
Harnessing the support of those who have experienced the care system and homelessness is key to making the changes needed to prevent care leavers falling off the ‘care cliff’ and becoming homeless in the future, identifies a report from Public Health Wales.
Communities' voices put centre stage to boost lives of future generations26/10/2022 09:15:00
The voices of some of Wales’ most under-represented communities have been put at the heart of a new way to create climate and nature emergency policy to benefit future generations.
Protect your child from polio risk24/10/2022 13:33:00
Parents of children under five in Wales are being urged to make sure their child is up to date with their vaccinations after poliovirus was found in UK waste water.
Take up the offer of a Covid booster vaccine, amid signs of a possible autumn wave.24/10/2022 09:15:00
Public Health Wales is urging people in eligible groups to take up the offer of a Covid-19 booster vaccine. The alert comes as community transmission, hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 have increased in recent weeks – early signs of a possible autumn wave.
Wales' drug deaths a complex picture19/10/2022 13:05:00
A complex and evolving pattern of drug use and availability is resulting in increased drug deaths in Wales, with two thirds of deaths in 2021 involving a combination of drugs, including alcohol and prescription medicines.
Public Health Wales statement on monkeypox14/10/2022 11:15:00
Richard Firth, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales, statement on monkeypox
A history of adverse childhood experiences increases parents' risks of using physical punishment towards children10/10/2022 12:15:00
A new paper from Public Health Wales and Bangor University shows that suffering adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as child maltreatment and exposure to domestic violence can affect individuals’ parenting behaviours later in life, increasing their risks of using physical punishment towards children.