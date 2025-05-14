Can learning and development help homelessness workers wellbeing?

Looking after the wellbeing of staff is critical, particularly in high stress and complex jobs that are often found in homelessness. For Mental Health Awareness Week, we’re highlighting different ways that learning and development can contribute to creating a positive working environment for homelessness workers.

Although there’s a wider conversation to be had in supporting staff’s wellbeing in homelessness services, these are practical everyday steps that organisations can implement to help staff feel valued, connected and supported.

Building confidence through coaching

“[Coaching helped me] learn practical tips to use to increase self-confidence and diffuse negative thoughts” - Homeless Link coachee

Working in homelessness can be emotionally challenging and demanding. Sometimes, a confidential and non-judgmental space to explore challenges can make all the difference. By having structured sessions with a qualified coach, either 1:1 or in groups, staff can build confidence, resilience and an increased sense of purpose. These key skills are vital when navigating challenging environments and working with people who have experienced trauma.

Find out more about coaching for homelessness workers and volunteers.

Reducing burnout with reflective practice

“…..it feels like continual firefighting and trying to deal with many crises all the time.” - Frontline Worker, St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity 2024 Frontline Worker Survey

Reflective practice involves taking time to think about your role, including what’s going well, what’s difficult, how you’re feeling, and the impact of your actions. Embedding reflective practice into organisational culture helps staff to move away from reactive crisis management, allowing them to approach their work with greater awareness and intentionality.

Explore our free, online guidance for frontline staff and managers to learn more about reflective practice. Read the guidance here.

Creating a collaborative culture with team training

“It was lovely to have the opportunity to reflect as a team and to focus on our wellbeing and self-care, and on building resilience ... I would recommend it to anyone working in frontline homelessness services.” - Homeless Link trainee

Learning together as a team is a great way to increase morale and encourage better communication as a team, ultimately working towards a positive work environment.

We have lots of training courses available for supporting staff wellbeing, including Balancing priorities, Stress, Vicarious Trauma and managing wellbeing and Reflective practice and resilience for frontline staff.

Making connections with mentoring

“Mentoring has helped me reflect on my approach in a meaningful and practical way.” -Homeless Link mentee

Have you ever wanted expert and confidential help at work, from someone not in your organisation? Homeless Link’s mentoring connects you with an experienced leader in the homelessness sector to discuss challenges and explore your feelings, while benefiting from their skills and expertise. It’s a vital chance to step back, reflect and get external support.

Learn more about how mentoring can make a positive difference.

The key is ongoing support for a positive workplace culture

Learning and development is crucial to supporting staff wellbeing. This isn’t a one-off event but a process to embed staff development into the culture of your organisation. The financial and capacity barriers to investing in staff can feel overwhelming, but so can the negative impact of not investing.

By prioritising the development and wellbeing of staff, homelessness organisations can build a stronger and more resilient workforce to help end homelessness for good.