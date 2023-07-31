Can ‘microtutorials’ boost online safety?



Timely, targeted and short, ‘microtutorials’ are increasingly common for those of us who use smart devices. When you download an app, you will often be walked through how to use it. You are shown the key features.

You might practise using them (like how to ‘swipe’ to change screen). You receive ‘microdoses’ of teaching – tiny tutorials to build your awareness, capability and motivation to use the feature.

Low engagement with safety features (PDF, 698.2 KB) is a problem in online safety. We were interested in whether these new tools could help rapidly engage and educate users on the features available.

Boosts

The behaviour we targeted was reporting of potentially harmful content. Around six in ten (PDF, 698.2 KB) users report experiencing harmful online content or behaviour in the last four weeks. Reporting helps highlight this content to platforms.

Ofcom’s behavioural insight specialists previously ran an experiment (PDF, 1.8 MB) investigating the effect of prompts and nudges to encourage reporting. In contrast to those ‘in the moment’ nudges, microtutorials take a different approach – ‘boosting’ reporting by building users’ capabilities to report.

Our experiment is grounded in boost theory. Unlike nudges, which use choice architecture to guide a decision ‘in the moment’, boosts foster competence, mainly through skills, knowledge and decision tools. The theory is that boosts have the potential for lasting effects beyond the moment of choice.

But boosts may not just build capability. The COM-B model, which we’ve discussed before, tells us that a change in capability can influence motivation to take action. Microtutorials aim to enrich users’ capabilities, but in principle can also influence motivation and ultimately behaviour.

What boosts a boost?

We designed three microtutorials on the features of a mocked-up video-sharing platform (VSP, of which examples include Snapchat and TikTok): a static version, a video version and an interactive version.

The static version aimed to test a microtutorial at its simplest. It is quick with no-frills.

The video microtutorial tests whether a more engaging user experience increases effectiveness. The prevalence of video-sharing platforms indicates the appeal of this format.

The interactive version builds on the insight from our serious game trial, which found that interactivity enhanced learning. It also builds on the growing body of educational research that suggests that active learning is more effective than passive learning.

