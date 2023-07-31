Ofcom
|Printable version
Can ‘microtutorials’ boost online safety?
Timely, targeted and short, ‘microtutorials’ are increasingly common for those of us who use smart devices. When you download an app, you will often be walked through how to use it. You are shown the key features.
You might practise using them (like how to ‘swipe’ to change screen). You receive ‘microdoses’ of teaching – tiny tutorials to build your awareness, capability and motivation to use the feature.
Low engagement with safety features (PDF, 698.2 KB) is a problem in online safety. We were interested in whether these new tools could help rapidly engage and educate users on the features available.
Boosts
The behaviour we targeted was reporting of potentially harmful content. Around six in ten (PDF, 698.2 KB) users report experiencing harmful online content or behaviour in the last four weeks. Reporting helps highlight this content to platforms.
Ofcom’s behavioural insight specialists previously ran an experiment (PDF, 1.8 MB) investigating the effect of prompts and nudges to encourage reporting. In contrast to those ‘in the moment’ nudges, microtutorials take a different approach – ‘boosting’ reporting by building users’ capabilities to report.
Our experiment is grounded in boost theory. Unlike nudges, which use choice architecture to guide a decision ‘in the moment’, boosts foster competence, mainly through skills, knowledge and decision tools. The theory is that boosts have the potential for lasting effects beyond the moment of choice.
But boosts may not just build capability. The COM-B model, which we’ve discussed before, tells us that a change in capability can influence motivation to take action. Microtutorials aim to enrich users’ capabilities, but in principle can also influence motivation and ultimately behaviour.
What boosts a boost?
We designed three microtutorials on the features of a mocked-up video-sharing platform (VSP, of which examples include Snapchat and TikTok): a static version, a video version and an interactive version.
Carousel was skipped
The static version aimed to test a microtutorial at its simplest. It is quick with no-frills.
The video microtutorial tests whether a more engaging user experience increases effectiveness. The prevalence of video-sharing platforms indicates the appeal of this format.
The interactive version builds on the insight from our serious game trial, which found that interactivity enhanced learning. It also builds on the growing body of educational research that suggests that active learning is more effective than passive learning.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/can-microtutorials-boost-online-safety
Latest News from
Ofcom
Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints figures revealed31/07/2023 11:05:00
Ofcom recently (27 July 2023) published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s main landline, mobile, broadband and pay-TV providers.
New mobile roaming alert protections for UK holidaymakers21/07/2023 10:25:00
UK mobile customers will have to be told about any roaming charges that apply when travelling abroad, under new rules proposed by Ofcom
Light-hearted news on social media drawing Gen Z away from traditional sources21/07/2023 09:25:00
Online news sources – particularly social media sites and apps – are the dominant means by which younger people in the UK access news, meaning their direct relationships with traditional news brands are weakening, Ofcom has found.
Making sure TV and on-demand services remain accessible to all14/07/2023 11:10:00
Ofcom is consulting on proposed changes to our Access Services Code and associated best practice guidelines.
Ofcom publishes Annual Report and Accounts for 2022/2314/07/2023 09:10:00
We have published our Annual Report and Accounts covering the period from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.
Ofcom investigates Virgin Media over customer difficulties cancelling contracts13/07/2023 13:25:00
Ofcom has today opened an investigation into Virgin Media following complaints from customers that the company is making it difficult for them to cancel their services.
Preparing to regulate Online Safety: Categorising regulated services11/07/2023 15:15:15
Ofcom is today seeking evidence on the research we will need to carry out to prepare our advice to Government on categorising regulated services under new Online Safety laws.
Ofcom launches investigation into "Don’t Kill Cash" campaign on GB News07/07/2023 13:25:00
Ofcom has opened an investigation into GB News following a complaint relating to its recently launched "Don’t Kill Cash" campaign.