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Can negotiations between Venezuela’s government and opposition succeed?
EXPERT COMMENT
Two initial meetings sent a worrying signal and Venezuelans are frustrated. The US must apply real pressure for talks to make progress.
This time was supposed to be different. There have been more than a dozen previous failed efforts at negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the democratic opposition. But many hopes were pinned on the planned 1 August meeting and its follow up on 6 August, between the interim government headed by the acting president, Delcy Rodríguez and opposition representatives.
These would, after all, be the first negotiations held after the 3 January 2026 US operation to remove Nicolas Maduro from power. With the US-installed Rodríguez in Miraflores, the presidential palace, Washington should finally have some real leverage over Venezuela’s government. Surely some progress was possible?
The first meeting wasn’t encouraging. It involved a meeting between the designated negotiator for the interim government, Jorge Rodríguez – brother of Delcy and president of the government dominated National Assembly – and the US’s handpicked opposition leader, Dinorah Figuera. Figuera is the former president of the last democratically elected National Assembly of 2015 and a leader in the opposition party, Primero Justicia. But the two failed even to meet in person. Instead, they talked on the telephone.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/08/can-negotiations-between-venezuelas-government-and-opposition-succeed
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