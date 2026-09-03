Can Pakistan’s foreign policy ambitions survive its domestic challenges?

EXPERT COMMENT

Pakistan’s plans for geopolitical influence will rest on its ability to resolve internal conflict.

After it received international acclaim for its role in brokering the US–Iran deal that brought a temporary halt to the war, Pakistan is seeking to further boost its geopolitical clout. Galvanized by its depiction as a ‘hinge power’ with unique ties to competing power blocs and rival regional neighbours, Pakistan is attempting to leverage its diplomatic partnerships and craft a more proactive foreign policy.

Its most recent achievement was the 7 August signing of a joint defence agreement with Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Billed by some as a ‘Muslim NATO’ for stipulating that an armed attack against one would be regarded as an attack on all, the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement sets nuclear-armed Pakistan squarely on par with two of the world’s most powerful Sunni Muslim states.

Pakistan has also sought to consolidate its international reputation as an exceptional mediator. The country’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has emerged as a key interlocutor between the US and Iran. In August he flew to Tehran for the third time this year – apparently at the behest of US President Donald Trump – to revive the stalled peace process. He is currently involved in diplomatic efforts to soften US sanctions against Iran.

But these diplomatic gains are at risk because of Pakistan’s domestic challenges. Its failure to ensure security and stem conflict at home casts doubt on Pakistan’s credibility as a peacemaker and its ability to shape an effective foreign policy in the face of significant internal turmoil. After all, foreign policy begins at home.

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