Ofcom
|Printable version
Can politicians present TV and radio shows? How our rules apply
Kevin Bakhurst, Group Director for Broadcasting and Online Content, explains the rules for politicians presenting and appearing on television programmes.
There has been a lot of recent discussion about politicians presenting, and appearing on, television and radio programmes.
So this is a good opportunity to clarify our rules in this area.
In general, serving politicians cannot be a newsreader, interviewer or reporter in any news programme. They are allowed to present other kinds of shows, however, including current affairs. Sometimes those programmes may be on channels that also broadcast news; what matters here is the format of the particular show.
The right to freedom of expression is a really important factor here. Broadcasters should be free to make editorial and creative choices. As the viewer or listener, you have the right to receive a range of information and ideas.
But generally speaking, if it’s a news programme, a politician cannot present. This includes a ban on candidates doing so during an election period.
What exactly is a news programme?
Every programme is different, but here are some typical factors that could lead us to classify content as a news programme:
- a newsreader presenting directly to the audience;
- a running order or list of stories, often in short form;
- the use of reporters or correspondents to deliver packages or live reports; and/or
- a mix of video and reporter items.
Factors that could lead us to classify content as current affairs (in other words, not ‘news’), include:
- a more long-form programme;
- extensive discussion, analysis or interviews with guests, often live; and
- long-form video reports.
You can find the complete set of rules that govern TV, radio and on-demand services, Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code, on our website.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/can-politicians-present-tv-and-radio-shows-how-our-rules-apply
Latest News from
Ofcom
Latest trends in home broadband performance revealed20/03/2023 12:20:00
Ofcom recently (17 March 2023) published their latest Home Broadband Performance Report, which outlines how different broadband services perform and how they vary by factors including provider, technology, location and package.
Online fraud – how to protect yourself17/03/2023 12:15:00
Our latest research shows that around nine in ten people have seen content online they suspected was a scam or a fraud. So, it’s important to think about how to protect yourself from potential risks.
Scale and impact of online fraud revealed17/03/2023 09:10:00
Around nine in ten online adults in the UK (87%) have come across content they suspected to be a scam or fraud, new research commissioned by Ofcom reveals.
Ofcom paves the way for improved 5G and innovative new wireless services14/03/2023 10:25:00
Ofcom yesterday confirmed that it will make millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum across the 26 GHz and 40 GHz bands available for new mobile technology, including 5G services.
Tackling consumer confusion about broadband technology08/03/2023 14:10:00
Broadband customers could get clearer and more consistent information about their service when signing up to a new deal, under proposals announced by Ofcom today.
Ofcom finds the Mark Steyn programme on GB News in breach of broadcasting rules06/03/2023 13:15:00
Ofcom has today found the Mark Steyn programme, which aired on GB News on 21 April 2022, in breach of our broadcasting rules.
F-bombs, full frontal and freedom of expression – lifting the lid on how Ofcom handles TV complaints28/02/2023 16:25:00
In the latest episode of Ofcom’s podcast Life Online, we delve into our role as the broadcast regulator.