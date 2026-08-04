RUSI
|Printable version
Can the Defence Universities Alliance Deliver Without Compromise?
The Defence Universities Alliance must enhance, rather than compromise, the core principles that make universities distinctive: intellectual independence, openness and critical inquiry.
The recent announcement of a new Defence Universities Alliance (DUA) reflects a growing recognition that universities are an integral component of the UK defence ecosystem, and the necessity of a ‘whole-of-society’ approach as we enter new eras of threats. Conceived with the aim of fulfilling the ambitions set out in the recent Defence Investment Plan, the DUA comprises 35 UK universities chosen from almost 100 applicants, and forms part of a broader £182-million investment to build defence-related skills and expand opportunities across Britain. The founding members include Newcastle University, King’s College London, the University of Oxford, the University of Edinburgh and the University of Manchester. The Ministry of Defence (MOD) states that the DUA will ‘reorientate academia towards Defence and National Security, bring universities into the defence and industrial base, promote Defence within the national student body, and provide coherence in the relationship between MOD and academia.’
On the surface, the more coordinated approach has the potential to strengthen capabilities, accelerate research and develop highly technical graduates for an increasingly challenging geopolitical and strategic environment. However, the announcement raises more questions than it answers about the role of universities in defence and the need to ensure that universities' core principles endure, allowing them to pursue knowledge beyond the state's strategic priorities.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/can-defence-universities-alliance-deliver-without-compromise
Latest News from
RUSI
Swarming Software’s Defence Industrial Implications04/08/2026 16:05:00
Open software architecture for autonomous systems will not only support interoperability but also increase industrial resilience and encourage innovation.
Credibility is the UK's Crypto Advantage03/08/2026 14:20:00
The UK’s new crypto regime is a major milestone. But competitive advantage will come from building credibility, not merely regulating today’s visible crypto market.
Allies Should Unite on Defence Finance31/07/2026 09:05:00
NATO Allies should come together to form a defence financing instrument that supplements national defence spending, improves companies’ access to affordable capital, and incentivises joint procurement.
Rosatom is a Military Supplier – Europe Must Treat It as Such30/07/2026 14:25:00
Despite its involvement in Russia’s nuclear and conventional weapons production, Rosatom continues to maintain access to European markets.
Four Years On: An Update on the Air War Over Ukraine29/07/2026 09:05:00
An established Ukrainian F-16 Fighter Wing and the overstretch of fighters and air defences on both sides by sustained long-range strike campaigns have changed the nature of the air war.
Burnham’s Makerfield Test: Home Gains or Global Risks?28/07/2026 11:15:00
Burnham’s Makerfield Test will reshape UK foreign policy. But will it deliver real benefits at home, or risk isolationism and strained alliances abroad?
Whose Job is it to Protect the International Financial System?27/07/2026 13:15:00
International financial centres have lessons to pass on about the role of professional services in combatting illicit finance and kleptocracy.
Japan's Ambivalent Policy Towards Russia and Ukraine24/07/2026 14:25:00
Prime Minister Takaichi’s equivocal stance on policy towards Russia has encouraged a revival in activity from those in Japan who seek reengagement with Moscow.