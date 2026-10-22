Can the UK drive middle power coordination on AI?

EXPERT COMMENT

Other middle powers are increasingly realizing the need for cooperation. The UK should help advance it.

Last week, UK AI Minister Kanishka Narayan announced the government would take steps to boost Britain’s resilience to AI-driven risks. New measures will include advancing the government’s cyber defence and considering how to use legislation to mandate serious AI incident reporting.

In the face of US and Chinese dominance and growing global concerns about an AI crisis, the UK is one of many countries seeking to build agency and security over AI. Last week at Chatham House, Canada’s AI Minister Evan Solomon outlined his country’s vision for secure, democratic technology and called for coalitions among likeminded countries to build and govern it.

Solomon’s speech came after a group of 20 countries and the EU also issued a joint statement calling for measures to control frontier AI models. Led by Norway and Finland, the signatories are all, arguably, ‘middle powers.’ They include democracies like Australia and Canada and non-democracies like Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

The UK was noticeably absent from this joint statement. But UK prime minister Andy Burnham did use his UN General Assembly address to commit UK leadership to a global agreement on AI. And AI will be front-and-centre of the UK G20 presidency next year.

The joint statement is just a call to action. Yet it may be a promising indication that middle powers are creating the tools and networks they need to coordinate on safe, secure AI. The UK can strengthen its middle power status on AI through driving coordination while also carving out a leading role on AI security.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.