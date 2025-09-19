Can the UN’s new AI governance efforts weather the AI race?

EXPERT COMMENT

The UN’s new AI governance architecture is mostly powerless but, if implemented effectively, could set important global agendas on AI.

On 26 August, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a new resolution on global AI governance. Resolution A/79/325 sets up two new governance mechanisms: an Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and a Global Dialogue on AI Governance, the latter to be launched during next week’s UNGA.

The UN’s new AI governance architecture is a symbolic triumph. It is also ambitious, by far the world’s most globally inclusive approach to governing AI.

But in practice, the new mechanisms look like they will be mostly powerless. They may end up being hampered by their design, funding uncertainties, an intensifying global AI race, the widening divide between AI ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’, and disruptive technological leaps.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.