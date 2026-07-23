Chatham House
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Can the world benefit from China’s quest for food security?
EXPERT COMMENT
China wants to become more self-sufficient in food. This could make it easier to fight climate change and improve nutrition worldwide, but there are also risks to global food markets.
China’s remarkable economic transformation over the past four decades has sharply reduced the share of its population who are hungry – from 30 per cent in 1980 to less than 2.5 per cent today.
In part that has been achieved by ensuring it has the means to buy the food and food inputs it cannot make for itself. Today China is the world’s largest agricultural importer, accounting for 60 per cent of soybean imports and 76 per cent of beef imports in 2024.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/07/can-world-benefit-chinas-quest-food-security
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