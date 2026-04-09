Chatham House
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Can Viktor Orbán lose Hungary’s high-stakes election?
EXPERT COMMENT
Perhaps, but change will not mean transformation.
Hungary’s parliamentary election on 12 April has implications reaching well beyond Budapest. After 16 years in power, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is facing a sustained, credible challenge from Péter Magyar, whose Tilza Party is ahead in most independent polling (though it is not beyond reach).
The outcome of the contest will shape Hungary’s internal trajectory, the European Union (EU)’s ability to act cohesively, and the balance of influence between Russia and the West in Central Europe. It will also stress test President Donald Trump’s emerging network of like-minded political allies in Europe.
Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Hungary this week, in open support of Orbán, marks an unusually direct form of US political engagement in a European election – and deepening division between Washington and its traditional transatlantic allies.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/04/can-viktor-orban-lose-hungarys-high-stakes-election
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