Canada joins next-generation fighter jet programme as first Observer Nation

One of the world’s most ambitious defence and industrial partnerships is even stronger as the UK, Italy and Japan welcome Canada to the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) as the first Observer Nation.

Canada becomes the first Observer Nation of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), founded by the UK, Italy and Japan.

GCAP is designing, developing and building the next generation of fighter jet to support national security.

Ambitious programme supports thousands of jobs in the UK, with over 600 companies up and down the country involved.

One of the world’s most ambitious defence and industrial partnerships is even stronger as the UK, Italy and Japan welcome Canada to the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) as the first Observer Nation.

GCAP will deliver a next generation combat aircraft, designed to fight, win and keep the UK fit to face the future.

GCAP is part of the UK’s future combat air system which already supports 4,500 jobs in the UK, with thousands more expected to be supported. Over 600 organisations up and down the UK are in the supply chain, creating skilled jobs and apprenticeships and driving growth in advanced manufacturing and technology sectors.

Canada will gain direct insight into GCAP, including capability development, industrial collaboration and long-term delivery plans through structured engagement with partner nations.

While Canada won’t have a decision-making role, the move gives them privileged access to the programme and paves the way for discussions on Canada’s future participation and contribution to GCAP.

The announcement was made as Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP hosted his Japanese, Italian and Canadian counterparts – Shinjirō Koizumi, Guido Crosetto, and David McGuinty – on his first day in post at Wellington Barracks in London.

Prime Minister, Andy Burnham yesterday said:

As I said on the steps of Downing Street, we are going to honour our commitments on defence – and use that investment to transform people’s lives. And we are going to work even more closely with our allies. So today, we are not just recommitting to our state-of-the-art GCAP fighter programme – but I am delighted to announce that Canada will join the programme as the first Observer Nation. GCAP is already one of the world’s most ambitious defence and industrial partnerships – supporting 4,500 jobs across the UK. Today’s announcement makes it even stronger.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP yesterday ​said:

The first duty of any government is to keep our country safe. That’s why I’m pushing this programme forward on my very first day in the job. GCAP continues to strengthen our security, drive technological innovation and create highly skilled jobs across the UK. We are proud to welcome Canada to this new phase of engagement and look forward to sharing expertise and working on technological advances as we continue to deliver this groundbreaking programme.

Involvement in GCAP will further strengthen the UK’s defence cooperation with Canada, building on decades of close collaboration as Five Eyes members and NATO Allies.

GCAP will deliver a sixth-generation aircraft, designed to operate alongside capabilities including the F-35. It will use advanced autonomy, AI, uncrewed systems and next-generation sensors to maintain air superiority against ever evolving threats.

This announcement comes alongside an investment of £8.6 billion into GCAP over four years as part of the Defence Investment Plan.

Earlier this month, the UK, Italy and Japan finalised a £4.6 billion contract with Edgewing - the industry joint venture – to advance the next stage of the aircraft’s design by establishing its key requirements and rigorous testing.

The work strengthens the UK’s sovereign industrial base, securing skilled good manufacturing jobs, and industries in Italy and Japan.

GCAP brings together the industrial and technological strengths of all three nations, driving innovation and skills across key areas such as digital engineering, advanced propulsion, sensors and data systems, delivering a highly capable future combat air system.

Since its inception, GCAP has been founded on the principle that international collaboration delivers significant benefits, demonstrating how trusted partners can work together to enhance interoperability, strengthen security and deliver a world-leading future combat air capability.

Canada’s Observer status represents a significant step in GCAP as an open, scalable and internationally relevant partnership, designed to meet the threats of the future.