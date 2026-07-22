Wednesday 22 Jul 2026 @ 11:15
Ministry of Defence
Printable version

Canada joins next-generation fighter jet programme as first Observer Nation

One of the world’s most ambitious defence and industrial partnerships is even stronger as the UK, Italy and Japan welcome Canada to the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) as the first Observer Nation.

  • Canada becomes the first Observer Nation of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), founded by the UK, Italy  and Japan. 
  • GCAP  is designing, developing  and building  the next generation of fighter  jet  to  support  national  security. 
  • Ambitious  programme  supports  thousands of jobs in  the UK, with  over 600  companies up and down the country involved. 

One of the world’s most ambitious defence and industrial partnerships  is  even  stronger  as the UK,  Italy  and Japan welcome Canada  to  the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) as  the  first Observer Nation.   

GCAP  will  deliver a next generation combat  aircraft,  designed to  fight,  win  and keep the UK fit to face the future.

GCAP is part of the UK’s future combat air system  which already supports 4,500 jobs in the UK, with thousands more expected to be supported. Over 600 organisations up and down the UK are in the supply chain, creating skilled jobs and apprenticeships and driving growth in advanced manufacturing and technology sectors.   

Canada will gain direct insight into GCAP, including capability development, industrial  collaboration  and long-term delivery plans through structured engagement with partner nations. 

While  Canada  won’t  have a  decision-making role, the move gives them privileged  access to the  programme  and  paves the way for discussions on Canada’s future participation and contribution to GCAP.   

The announcement was made as Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP hosted his Japanese, Italian and Canadian counterparts – Shinjirō Koizumi, Guido Crosetto, and David McGuinty – on his first day in post at Wellington Barracks in London.  

Prime Minister, Andy Burnham yesterday said:

As I said on the steps of Downing Street, we are going to honour our commitments on defence – and use that investment to transform people’s lives.

And we are going to work even more closely with our allies.

So today, we are not just recommitting to our state-of-the-art GCAP fighter programme – but I am delighted to announce that Canada will join the programme as the first Observer Nation.

GCAP is already one of the world’s most ambitious defence and industrial partnerships – supporting 4,500 jobs across the UK. Today’s announcement makes it even stronger.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP yesterday ​said:  

The first duty of any government is to keep our country safe. That’s why I’m pushing this programme forward on my very first day in the job. GCAP continues to strengthen our security, drive technological innovation and create highly skilled jobs across the UK.    

We are proud to welcome Canada to this new phase of engagement and look forward to sharing expertise and  working on technological advances as we continue to deliver this groundbreaking programme.

Involvement in GCAP  will further  strengthen the UK’s defence cooperation with Canada, building on decades of close collaboration as  Five Eyes members  and NATO  Allies. 

GCAP  will deliver a sixth-generation  aircraft, designed to operate  alongside  capabilities including the F-35. It will  use  advanced autonomy, AI, uncrewed  systems and next-generation sensors to maintain  air superiority against  ever  evolving threats.   

This announcement comes  alongside an investment of £8.6 billion into  GCAP over four years as part of the Defence Investment Plan.  

Earlier this month,  the  UK,  Italy  and Japan  finalised a £4.6 billion contract with  Edgewing  -  the  industry joint venture  –  to  advance the next stage of the aircraft’s design by  establishing  its key requirements and rigorous testing.   

The work strengthens the UK’s sovereign industrial base, securing skilled good manufacturing jobs, and industries in Italy and Japan.    

GCAP brings together the industrial and technological strengths of all three nations, driving innovation and skills across key areas such as digital engineering, advanced propulsion, sensors  and data systems, delivering a highly capable future combat air system.   

Since its  inception, GCAP has been founded on the principle that international collaboration delivers significant benefits, demonstrating how trusted partners can work together to enhance interoperability, strengthen  security and deliver a world-leading future combat air capability.  

Canada’s Observer status  represents  a significant step in  GCAP  as  an open, scalable  and internationally relevant partnership, designed to meet the  threats of the future.

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/ministry-of-defence

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/canada-joins-next-generation-fighter-jet-programme-as-first-observer-nation

Share this article

Latest News from
Ministry of Defence

£20 million investment for hypersonic target to test air defence systems and boost British small businesses

22/07/2026 12:10:00

British small businesses will help develop a hypersonic ‘clay pigeon’ target, a vehicle intended to represent threats capable of travelling at five times the speed of sound, under a new £20m investment announced yesterday.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP, keynote speech at AGF Defence Summit, Farnborough International Air show.

22/07/2026 10:20:00

Minister Pollard highlighting record spending on air power, drones, and innovation, and publishing a new SME Action Plan to grow Britain's defence industry (21 July 2026).

Quadrilateral Joint Statement on Canada becoming an Observer to GCAP

22/07/2026 09:15:00

On July 21, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, Japanese Defense Minister KOIZUMI Shinjirō, UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting, and Canadian Minister of National Defence David J. McGuinty met in London to discuss Canada’s participation in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).

Defence Minister Lord Coaker, keynote speech at Enterprise Gateway, Farnborough International Airshow.

21/07/2026 16:15:00

The Enterprise Gateway: Opening Address

European security strengthened under landmark UK and Estonia agreement

17/07/2026 15:15:15

European security will be strengthened by a new UK-Estonia defence roadmap that will deepen military cooperation, strengthen NATO’s eastern flank and modernise the UK’s Forward Land Forces presence in Estonia for the challenges of modern warfare.

Study into long-term health of Armed Forces Community launched

16/07/2026 17:20:00

The UK-wide epidemiological study will examine cancer incidence among those who have served since 1990.

First British-made artillery barrels delivered to Ukraine

16/07/2026 10:10:00

First deliveries of British-made artillery barrels to Ukraine, under a £61 million contract supporting hundreds of UK jobs.

162 employers across the UK recognised for going above and beyond for the Armed Forces community

15/07/2026 15:10:00

The ERS Gold Award recognises employers demonstrating exceptional and sustained support for the Armed Forces community.

Record £26 billion investment to transform UK naval bases' docking facilities and waterfront infrastructure

15/07/2026 10:15:00

MOD is investing £26 billion over ten years to modernise HMNB Clyde, HMNB Devonport and HMNB Portsmouth.