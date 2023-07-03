Canadian Minister of National Defence addresses RUSI

The Canadian Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Anita Anand MP, highlighted the critical importance of supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression in an address to RUSI on Thursday 29 June.

Apart from Canada’s military support to Ukraine, the speech focused on Canada’s longstanding relationship with the UK, as well as the modernisation of Canadian defence and the challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific.

The event was chaired by Sir Malcolm Rifkind, RUSI Distinguished Fellow and former UK defence and foreign secretary.

CreditThe Hon Anita Anand MP, Minister of National Defence, Canada