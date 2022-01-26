Canadian national charged over Edinburgh Airport cannabis seizure

A man from Canada has been charged with attempting to smuggle around 40 kilos of cannabis into Edinburgh Airport.

Officers from the joint National Crime Agency and Police Scotland Organised Crime Partnership were brought in to investigate following the seizure by Border Force on Saturday 22 January.

27-year-old Isiah Williams, from York in Toronto was arrested and interviewed by OCP investigators before being charged with attempting to import controlled drugs.

He appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 24 January, where he was remanded in custody until his next hearing.