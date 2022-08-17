Cancel catastrophic energy bill increase to protect families and ease inflation, says TUC

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show CPI inflation now in double digits at 10.1% in July

“Families are facing a cost of living emergency. Ministers must cancel the catastrophic rise to energy bills this autumn. And to reduce future inflationary pressures and make energy more affordable, they should bring energy retail into public ownership.

“To help people with the cost of living this winter, government should bring forward increases to universal credit and the national minimum wage.

“And companies that were supported by taxpayer through the pandemic must step up to help too. They should show profit restraint to help keep prices down and to prioritise pay rises for staff.”

Consumer price inflation, UK: July 2022