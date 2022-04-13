NHS Health Scotland
|Printable version
Cancer Incidence In Scotland to December 2020
After many years of increases, the latest figures on new cancer diagnoses in Scotland highlight unusual decreases in numbers in 2020. The report finds that nearly 2,800 fewer cancer diagnoses were made in 2020 compared to the previous year – a fall of 8%. Even larger decreases have been recorded for specific cancers – diagnoses for bowel and cervical cancer fell by a fifth and a quarter, respectively.
The decreases are most likely due to under-diagnosis of cancer because of the disruptions of COVID-19. The pandemic had a huge impact on all aspects of cancer control in Scotland – screening programmes were paused, and patients were less likely to seek help during lockdown periods.
Decreases in cancer diagnoses were seen to a greater extent in more socio-economically deprived areas. Rather than this meaning fewer people had cancer, it is likely that people from deprived areas were not getting their cancers diagnosed.
Outcomes from cancer are better when diagnosed at the earliest stage. However, it appears that the pandemic had a greater effect on these more treatable cancers. Diagnoses of early-stage cancer decreased more than for late stage disease. Early-stage breast, bowel and cervical cancer diagnoses probably fell most because of pauses in cancer screening programmes.
Prof David Morrison, Director of the Scottish Cancer Registry, said,
“Usually, a fall in new cancer diagnoses suggests that we are getting better at preventing it. But in 2020, the drop in expected cases suggests that people still had cancer but were not being diagnosed.
“The pandemic has affected cancer care in many ways. Public Health Scotland is working with a range of clinical, management and policy colleagues to inform the recovery of cancer and screening services, and to diagnose cancer in Scotland at the earliest stage.
“I would encourage anyone who gets an invitation for cancer screening to take it. If you are worried about an unusual symptom, don’t put it off - get in touch with your GP.
“It is worth remembering that about 4 in 10 cancers could be prevented through changes in our behaviour. It is never too late to benefit from stopping smoking, losing weight if you are very overweight, drinking sensibly, and protecting yourself from sunburn.”
Read the full PHS report Cancer Incidence in Scotland to December 2020
Original article link: https://www.publichealthscotland.scot/news/2022/april/cancer-incidence-in-scotland-to-december-2020/
Latest News from
NHS Health Scotland
Monitoring and Evaluation of Rights, Respect and Recovery10/03/2020 14:15:00
NHS Health Scotland yesterday published a framework to evaluate ‘Rights, Respect and Recovery’ – Scotland’s strategy to improve health by preventing and reducing alcohol and drug use, harm and related deaths.
Comment on latest Scottish suicide statistics18/02/2020 15:15:15
The latest ScotSID Unscheduled Care report (February 2020) is drawn from the Scottish Suicide Information Database.
NHS Health Scotland welcomes wellbeing approach to economy31/01/2020 16:05:00
NHS Health Scotland welcomes the First Minister’s move to prioritise a wellbeing approach to Scotland’s economy.
NHS Health Scotland comment on the Long-term Monitoring of Health Inequalities report29/01/2020 16:15:00
A report released by the Scottish Government yesterday shows that health inequalities remain one of Scotland’s biggest challenges.
Analysis of off-trade alcohol sales in year post MUP published29/01/2020 09:15:00
The first analysis of off-trade alcohol sales over the full year following the introduction of Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) shows the volume of pure alcohol sold per adult in Scotland fell by 3.6%.
First study published into under 18 drinkers post MUP24/01/2020 09:15:00
Interviews with young people under 18 years old who reported drinking alcohol found that Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) did not impact on the their acquisition, consumption or related behaviours, either positively or negatively.
New evaluation shows the Cost of the School Day programme can make a difference to children21/01/2020 14:15:00
An evaluation led by NHS Health Scotland has found that action to reduce school-related costs is effective in helping more schools to be sensitive to poverty and more children to participate in school.
Vaccinate globally and reduce cancer-causing HPV in Scotland16/12/2019 15:10:00
In the lead up to Christmas NHS Health Scotland is encouraging Scotland’s S1 school children to learn about the HPV vaccine being provided to boys and girls this academic year, and gift a vaccine for a child in a developing country through UNICEF by completing Kids Boost Immunity (KBI) lessons.