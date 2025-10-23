NHS Wales
|Printable version
Cancer incidence inequality gap in Wales unchanged over two decades
New figures published by the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (WCISU) at Public Health Wales show that people living in the most deprived areas of Wales continue to experience higher rates of cancer than those in the least deprived areas.
The latest Cancer Incidence in Wales 2002–2022 report reveals that in 2022, the cancer incidence rate was 20 percent higher in the most deprived fifth of the population compared with the least deprived fifth. This gap has remained largely unchanged since 2006.
Over half of all new cancer cases in Wales in 2022 were in people aged 70 or older. The report also notes that while incidence dropped during the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the number of cases in 2022 suggest a partial return to pre-pandemic trends and a rebound of delayed diagnoses in some cancer types.
Between 2002 and 2022, the number of new cancer cases in Wales rose by almost a third, from around 16,000 to just over 21,000, mainly reflecting changes in the size of the population and the proportion of more elderly people living in Wales. After accounting for the aging population and changes in population size, the cancer incidence rate only increased by 1.2% between 2002 and 2022. This change reflects previous cancer risk factor patterns, such as smoking, obesity and alcohol, in different sections of our society caused by inequalities in socio-economic factors and other root causes of ill-health.
Professor Dyfed Wyn Huws, Director of the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit at Public Health Wales, said:
“The overall number of people being diagnosed with cancer in Wales has increased over the past two decades. This is due to changes in population size, population age structure and previous patterns of cancer risk factors affecting different groups in society over time. However, the persistent gap in cancer rates between our most and least deprived communities remains concerning.”
The latest Cancer Incidence in Wales 2002–2022 report has carried out new analysis of stage at diagnosis by area deprivation, showing that the level of area deprivation is associated with the stage at which cancer is diagnosed.
The rates of late-stage lung cancer and bowel cancer diagnoses were higher than early-stage across all levels of area deprivation. These differences were wider in the most deprived areas, especially for lung cancer.
Professor Huws added:
“Preventing cancer and reducing inequalities in cancer rates requires tackling the root societal causes of risk factors that can lead to cancer. The reasons why people smoke, become overweight and obese, or drink too much alcohol, for example, are complicated, and fall outside of the health service. However, services do exist to help people deal with some of these issues once they occur, such as our ‘Help Me Quit’ and ‘Healthy Weight, Healthy You’ services. Some cancers, such as cervical cancer and some mouth and throat cancers, can easily be prevented by the effective HPV vaccine.
“Increasing rates of cancer early diagnosis is also complicated. WCISU at Public Health Wales took part in international studies to find out the reasons for the late diagnosis of cancer in our population. Attending screening appointments from Breast Test Wales, Bowel Screening Wales, and Cervical Screening Wales are effective ways of detecting cancer early, before any symptoms appear, so that effective treatment can be started early.
“It’s important to seek help straight away from your GP if you are worried about any troubling symptoms, such as blood in your poo, a new cough that won’t go away, or a lump in your breast or somewhere else on your body that you’re not sure about, for example. That way, you can get diagnosed or reassured sooner rather than later and start treatment that can be effective.”
For the first time, this report includes analysis on the incidence of neuroendocrine cancers and small cell lung cancer. Our aim was to establish a clear baseline for the future. As this is the first year of reporting, figures should be interpreted with caution, and we will refine our analyses in the future.
https://phw.nhs.wales/services-and-teams/welsh-cancer-intelligence-and-surveillance-unit-wcisu/cancer-reporting-tool-official-statistics/
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/cancer-incidence-inequality-gap-in-wales-unchanged-over-two-decades/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Flu vaccine urged to reduce the risk of serious illness for vulnerable people01/10/2025 15:20:00
Public Health Wales is urging people with long-term health conditions to take up their flu vaccination this winter to help protect them from serious illness.
Cancer Patients Recover Faster with Cardiff's Prehab2Rehab Programme17/09/2025 15:15:00
A new report has found that cancer patients who take part in a programme to prepare them for surgery, spend on average three fewer days in hospital.
New plan to prevent cardiovascular disease could mean more than 1000 fewer heart attacks and strokes in Wales, as well as millions in savings for the NHS10/09/2025 09:15:00
Identifying and treating up to 70,000 more people in Wales who have high blood pressure will prevent more than 1,000 heart attacks and strokes and save nearly £18m for the NHS and social care sector in Wales over three years.
Public Health Wales modelling predicts an 11 per cent increase in cancer cases over the next decade03/09/2025 14:20:00
New modelling from Public Health Wales projects that there will be around 24,000 new cancer cases* in Wales identified in 2035, a projected increase of 11 per cent from 2025.
One in five people in Wales are making positive changes to reduce type 2 Diabetes risk20/08/2025 09:15:00
A new survey has found that one in five people in Wales, who have never been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, have made positive changes to their behaviour in the past year to cut their risk of developing the condition.
Registration now open: Welsh Public Health Conference 202519/08/2025 09:15:00
This year’s Welsh Public Health Conference will be taking place on Wednesday 22 October in Glamorgan Cricket, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
Public Health Wales issues advice following burst water main in Flintshire15/08/2025 14:15:00
Public Health Wales is urging residents affected by the burst water main in Flintshire to take steps to protect their health and wellbeing during the ongoing disruption.
Creating healthier homes is key to supporting family wellbeing in Wales.06/08/2025 09:15:00
Public Health Wales is highlighting opportunities for closer collaboration between the health and housing sectors, to help ensure all families in Wales can live in homes that protect and promote their health and well-being.