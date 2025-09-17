Cancer Patients Recover Faster with Cardiff's Prehab2Rehab Programme

A new report has found that cancer patients who take part in a programme to prepare them for surgery, spend on average three fewer days in hospital.

The programme, Prehab2Rehab, developed by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, supports people from the moment cancer is suspected. It focuses on improving physical and mental health before treatment, helping patients prepare for surgery, recover quicker and lower the risk of complications or readmission.

Interventions include tailored exercise plans, dietary advice and access to specialist pharmacists, cardiology clinics and preoperative assessment services.

Public Health Wales Research & Evaluation Division supports the wider health system in Wales to understand what works to prevent illness and improve health, to help scale and spread good practice. The evaluation led by Public Health Wales found that:

Patients who took part in the Prehab2Rehab programme described how it gave them the knowledge, skills and motivation to make lasting healthy lifestyle changes.

It helped build strong social connections with other patients, drawing strength and encouragement from each other while going through similar experiences.

The success of Prehab2Rehab highlights why care tailored to local needs must be prioritised, giving people timely support to stay well, improving recovery, and helping ease pressure on the wider health and care system.

Dr Rachael Barlow, Clinical Lead for Prehab2Rehab Programme said:

“This evaluation shows that Prehab2Rehab is making a real difference for cancer patients. It helps people recover faster, get home from hospital sooner, and supports them to make healthier choices.

“Our Prehab2Rehab team brings together health professionals, leisure centre staff and charities to help patients as early as possible in their cancer journey. By improving fitness before treatment, we can reduce delays to surgery.

“We are also working with neighbouring health boards to make sure more people can benefit, especially those who travel to Cardiff for specialist treatment, as providing equal access must be a priority.”

Dr Esther Mugweni, Deputy Head of Evaluation at Public Health Wales, said:

“Our evaluation shows that Prehab2Rehab is helping patients to spend less time in hospital after surgery.

“By reducing time spent in hospital, the programme not only supports patients, but also has potential wider benefit to NHS resources. It’s great to see how patients are being supported, both in making positive lifestyle changes and in finding strength from others going through similar experiences.”

Lowri Griffiths, Chair of the Wales Cancer Alliance said:

“Keeping active once diagnosed with cancer is beneficial and now, we have even more evidence that taking part in prehabilitation sessions focussed on diet, exercise and improved emotional wellbeing, can help people recover more quickly from their surgery.

“This is incredibly important if people are to also undergo other treatments like chemotherapy or radiotherapy. Going into treatment as healthy as possible means you are likely to have a better outcome – it’s vital that we take this learning and apply it across all health boards in Wales so that patients can benefit wherever they are.”