Cancer patients to benefit from expanded Single Point of Contact support

Successful initiative to be rolled out across the country.

A programme giving dedicated support to cancer patients throughout their treatment will be rolled out nationwide.

Following the success of 12 pilot projects, which received over £5 million in funding between 2022 and March 2025, an additional £1 million will be provided annually to expand the Single Point of Contact (SPOC) programme, reaching more people with cancer than ever before. An assessment by Healthcare Improvement Scotland found that over a 12-month period, SPOC services had more than 30,000 interactions with people affected by cancer.

The SPOC makes life easier for patients with cancer, providing easy access to clinical teams providing information and advice about appointments, tests and results, and explaining what clinical and non-clinical support is available for them and their family.

Patient feedback from the pilots highlighted reduced stress around appointments, quicker access to blood results, more time for questions, and greater emotional support. Staff reported improved wellbeing and more time for professional development and clinical care.

Announcing the expansion at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where the SPOC navigation team has supported patients since early 2023, Health Secretary Neil Gray yesterday said:

"I am very pleased to roll-out this invaluable initiative which gives people with cancer a consistent contact throughout their treatment, enabling specialist staff to focus on complex clinical care. "The Single Point of Contact service ensures cancer patients know exactly who they can turn to when they need advice about their diagnosis or care. The expansion of this programme means more people can benefit from this type of one-to-one support which is truly making a difference.”

NHS Forth Valley Deputy Medical Director Professor Karen Adamson yesterday said:

"Digital follow-up for patients with prostate cancer is transforming how we support people after diagnosis. It offers a convenient and efficient way for patients to receive their results and ongoing follow-up, without the need for unnecessary hospital visits. "In 2024–25, 391 patients received their results and follow-up digitally, releasing the equivalent of 26 Clinical Nurse Specialist clinics so more patients can be seen and supported. Feedback shows patients value the service, describing it as quick, convenient and reassuring. "This approach reflects our commitment to value-based health and care - improving patient experience and outcomes while making the best possible use of specialist clinical time.”

Background

The SPOC approach was first introduced as a flagship action in the 2020 national cancer plan Recovery and Redesign: An Action Plan for Cancer Services and was extended through the Cancer Strategy 2023 to 2033 and Cancer Action Plan 2023 to 2026.

Between early 2022 and March 2025, over £5 million was allocated to 12 pilot projects. A further £1.5 million was provided in 2025-26 to ensure continuity with an additional £1 million per year being committed going forward.

An assessment by Healthcare Improvement Scotland found that over a 12-month period, SPOC services had more than 30,000 interactions with people affected by cancer. SPOC navigators also saved over 3,970 hours of clinical nurse specialist time - the equivalent of more than 107 weeks – freeing up clinical staff to focus on more complex patient needs.

