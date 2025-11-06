Cannabis smuggler who hid drugs in work bench foiled by sniffer dog

A man who tried to smuggle cannabis into Northern Ireland hidden in a work bench in his van has been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation.

William Stewart, 46, living in Crumlin, travelled from Aldershot to Belfast in October 2024 by ferry, travelling in his transit van.

On his arrival in Belfast, Stewart was stopped by Border Force officers and a search of his van was conducted using a sniffer dog.

The rear of his van was opened and a stack of tyres were found in front of a makeshift workbench constructed inside.

When the bench was unscrewed, 16 vacuum packed packages weighing 18 kilos were found containing cannabis worth £64,000.

Stewart denied being given anything to transport. He appeared at Belfast Laganside Court in September 2025 and pleaded guilty to possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment at the same court yesterday [5 November].

David Cunningham, NCA Belfast Branch Commander, said:

“Stewart made every effort to avoid detection, concealing the drugs behind a stack of tyres and within a custom-made work bench.

“These drugs would have ended up on the streets of Northern Ireland and their profits would have been used for further criminality.

“Working with our partners in Border Force, the NCA is committed to pursuing those who are determined to smuggle illegal drugs into the UK.”