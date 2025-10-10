Homeless Link
Capital funding available via Clothworkers Foundation
The Open Grants Programme supports small- and medium-sized charitable organisations working with disadvantaged and marginalised communities across the UK. This funding stream prioritises organisations that are led by, or fully integrate in their decision-making, people with lived experience, enabling capital projects that allow organisations to make significant changes to their reach, impact, or sustainability.
The programme provides capital funding for infrastructure needs, supporting both the construction or renovation of facilities and the purchase of equipment necessary to deliver vital services.
Who can apply: The programme is open to UK-registered charities and organisations able to demonstrate not-for-profit status with appropriate asset locks (including CICs without share capital and Community Benefit Societies). Organisations must demonstrate that their work aligns with the programme's designated areas and that at least 50% of beneficiaries are from target communities.
Funding available: Both large and small grants are available. Organisations with annual turnover under £2 million can apply for grants of £15,000 or less (Small Grants). Organisations with annual turnover under £10 million can apply for grants exceeding £15,000 (Large Grants). The grant size awarded depends on organisational size and the cost and scale of the capital project.
Application process: All applications begin with an Eligibility Quiz to determine whether both the organisation and project meet requirements. Successful applicants receive a unique URL to access application information and begin their submission. Applications cannot be started without completing the eligibility assessment.
Programme objectives: The Open Grants Programme aims to fund capital costs that strengthen infrastructure for organisations serving disadvantaged communities, with particular focus on projects enabling transformational organisational development and amplifying the voices of those with lived experience.
For full information and to complete the Eligibility Quiz, please visit the programme website
