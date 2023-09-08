Sport England
Capital phase of Swimming Pool Support Fund opens for applications
This second phase follows the revenue phase which open earlier in the summer and is part of the total £60 million of government money being made available to help public swimming pools with running costs and efforts to improve energy efficiency.
The second phase of the Swimming Pool Support Fund is now open to applications from local authorities with pools in their area.
This phase sees £40 million of government funding being made available for local authorities to invest in improving the energy efficiency of public facilities with pools in the medium to long term.
We're also providing £20m of National Lottery capital funding to complement the government money, bringing the total capital fund to £60m.
It follows the £20 million revenue phase of the Swimming Pool Support Fund (SPSF), which opened to applications earlier in the summer and is now closed, with funding decisions expected by the end of this month.
The fund is open to local authorities in England that have at least one publicly accessible swimming pool, that offers pay-as-you-swim sessions, that would benefit from improved energy efficiency as a result of this support.
And our executive director for place, Lisa Dodd-Mayne, knows the impact this funding can have on the future of public pools.
“Swimming pools play a vital role in the health and wellbeing of our nation and are a key resource for many communities as we work to increase activity levels,” she said.
“That’s why it’s vital we support local authorities to ensure the long-term viability of these important facilities.
“This latest capital investment, which is worth £60m, will improve the energy efficiency of public facilities with pools and is targeted at the places with greatest need.
“By helping to keep running costs down, it will help keep hundreds of pools open and ensure future generations can learn to swim and enjoy a lifetime of benefits.”
We expect that each successful local authority application will receive between £20,000 and £1 million, with the window now open for authorities to register their interest and begin the application process.
Completed application forms will be able to be submitted via the online portal from 3 October 2023, with the window closing at noon on 17 October 2023.
And Sports Minister Stuart Andrew believes this funding will help government with the goals set out in their new sport strategy that was published last week.
"We know that some public swimming pools and leisure centres are struggling, which is why we are providing £60 million to support their immediate day-to-day running costs and improve their sustainability,” he said.
"We will soon award the first £20 million to those who needed it most, and will now help make pools and leisure centres more energy efficient with a further £40 million available.
"This funding will play an important role in supporting our new sport strategy, which aims to get 3.5 million more adults and children active by 2030."
Find out more and how to apply : Swimming Pool Support Fund
