Commenting on the government's move to cap bus fares at £2, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

"This is a welcome boost to working people up and down the country.

"Affordable transport is vital for thriving communities. Cutting bus fares means working people can get around for cheaper. That's good for households, businesses and local economies.

"Andy Burnham's government has moved quickly to deliver meaningful cost of living measures on public transport and energy bills.

"That's a good start. Ministers will need to get on and go further in the coming months – including by introducing a permanent social tariff paid for by taxing banks' enormous profits."