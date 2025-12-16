Arts Council England
|Printable version
Captain John Narbrough’s manuscript journal at risk of leaving the UK
- Also published by:
- Department for Culture, Media and Sport
A temporary export bar has been placed on a manuscript journal detailing Captain John Narbrough’s expedition to Spanish America and the Pacific
- The manuscript has been valued at more than £800,000
- Export bar is to allow time for a UK institution to acquire the journal, which details the development of English mapping
An export bar has been placed on a manuscript journal detailing Captain John Narbrough’s expedition to Spanish America, modern day Chile, and the Pacific from 1669 to 1671, in an effort to protect a key piece of the nation’s history.
The manuscript journal, valued at more than £800,000 is considered of great importance for English history as a key example of the development of English mapping and the connection between navigation and the role of government in exploration opportunities.
The journal kept by Admiral Sir John Narbrough on his voyage as captain of HMS Sweepstakes to Valdivia, Chile, from May 1669 to February 1671, is almost entirely written in his own hand, and includes 28 hand coloured illustrations, with smaller pen and watercolour sketches in the margins throughout.
It shines a spotlight on a key part of our national story, featuring Narbrough’s account of his secret mission to what is now Chile, and his illustrations of the extraordinary encounters he made with people and wildlife during his expedition.
The manuscript also sheds light on late 17th-century English maritime ventures in South America, as well as providing essential context for the great expeditions of Anson, Cook and Vancouver in the mid to late eighteenth century.
Culture Minister, Baroness Twycross yesterday said:
This document is a unique and key piece of our nation’s rich history, detailing Admiral Sir John Narbrough’s voyage as captain of HMS Sweepstakes to Valdivia, Chile a century before the great expeditions of Anson, Cook and Vancouver to South America and the Pacific.
I hope that a UK institution will acquire this extraordinary naval diary, so future generations can continue to learn about our history and contribution to the development of English mapping.
Caroline Shenton, Committee member yesterday said:
This manuscript journal is of absolutely outstanding importance and it would be deeply sad if it were to be exported overseas. The ‘Valdivia’ expedition of the-then Captain John Narbrough to Spanish America and the Pacific from 1669 to 1671 deserves to be as well known as the brilliant explorations of Francis Drake and James Cook in the centuries before and after. The acquisition by a UK public collection of this fascinating volume in Narbrough’s own hand, recounting his secretive Crown-sponsored mission to what is now Chile, and illustrated with extraordinary scenes of the people and wildlife he encountered along the way, would fill a gaping hole in our national history. It would also finally place Narbrough where he truly belongs: among the pantheon of our greatest explorers.
The Committee made its recommendation on the basis that the journal met the first and third Waverley criteria for its outstanding connection with our history and national life and its outstanding significance to the study of Sir John Narbrough’s journeys, the development of English mapping, the connection between navigation, the history of science and anthropology, and the role of government in exploration opportunities.
The decision on the export licence application for the journal will be deferred for a period ending on Wednesday 11 March 2026 inclusive. At the end of the first deferral period owners will have a consideration period of 15 Business Days to consider any offer(s) to purchase the journal at the recommended price of £843,361.83. The second deferral period will commence following the signing of an Option Agreement and will last for four months.
Notes to editors
- Organisations or individuals interested in purchasing the journal should contact the RCEWA on 02072680534 or rcewa@artscouncil.org.uk.
- Details of the journal are as follows: On paper, with an apparently contemporary vellum binding. It comprises 198 folios (with 347 pages of written text), and measures 315 x 208 mm.
- Provenance: Purchased from Bruce Marshall Rare Books on 23rd May 2023. Sold by Maggs Bros, 17 March 2008, to Bruce Marshall. Sold by private treaty, 12 February 2008, to Maggs Bros. The earls of Romney, by descent.
- The Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest is an independent body, serviced by Arts Council England (ACE), which advises the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport on whether a cultural object, intended for export, is of national importance under specified criteria.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/captain-john-narbroughs-manuscript-journal-at-risk-of-leaving-the-uk
Latest News from
Arts Council England
Music leaders to shape support for England’s artists, creators and music businesses15/12/2025 13:20:00
English artists, creators and music businesses will benefit from expert guidance as Arts Council England launches a new Music Growth Package Advisory Group.
Arts Council England invests further £2.5 million in productions to tour every UK nation and Ireland12/12/2025 09:15:00
We are delighted to announce £2.5 million in repayable grants for 15 dance and theatre productions to tour across the UK and Ireland through the pilot Incentivising Touring scheme.
Revealing the real magic of pantomime24/11/2025 13:20:00
As pantomime season gets into full swing, stars from stage and screen are celebrating the importance of Christmas programming for local theatres and communities across the country.
Rare sculpture of scandalous Victorian heiress at risk of leaving the UK17/11/2025 09:22:00
An export bar has been placed on Henri-Joseph François, Baron De Triqueti’s sculpture of Florence and Alice Campbell (1857).
Place Partnerships Position Culture at the Heart of Local Communities Across the South East31/10/2025 09:25:00
Five projects in the South East have recently been awarded over £1.385M in Place Partnership funding.
£500,000 Place Partnership Grant Awarded to Empower Enfield’s Young Cultural Leaders27/10/2025 09:25:00
We’re proud to announce a £500,000 Place Partnership grant, funded by the National Lottery, to support Enfield of Dreams, a bold, two-year arts and culture initiative empowering young people to lead the transformation of Enfield’s cultural landscape.
Museum Renewal Fund: stabilising now, building for the future10/10/2025 10:25:00
We are pleased to announce that the £20 million Museum Renewal Fund is now in place for museums and galleries across the country
Inaugural Chair announced for the new management organisation responsible for the Arts Council Collection03/10/2025 10:20:00
Cultural leader Sukhy Johal MBE has been appointed as the inaugural Chair of a new organisation which will care for and share the Arts Council Collection once it has moved to Coventry.