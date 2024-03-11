Car club network will connect rural communities thanks to £1 million boost

The Welsh Government will invest £1 million to create a network of car clubs to connect rural communities, Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters announced today.

The move comes as part of plans to meet ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions with aims for public transport, walking and cycling trips to account for 45% of journeys by 2040.

Today’s announcement builds on steps the Welsh Government has already taken to improve accessibility in rural communities, such as the response led Fflecsi bus service.

The car club schemes, which provide an easy and affordable way for people to share the benefits of using a car, without the cost of owning one, will be delivered in rural communities across Wales including Newtown, Llanidloes, Welshpool, Machynlleth, Crymych, Cwmllynfell, Kilgetty, Llandovery and Llandrindod Wells.

Speaking on a visit to one of the newly funded car club schemes in Llandeilo, Deputy Climate Change Minister, Lee Waters said: