Car club network will connect rural communities thanks to £1 million boost
The Welsh Government will invest £1 million to create a network of car clubs to connect rural communities, Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters announced today.
The move comes as part of plans to meet ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions with aims for public transport, walking and cycling trips to account for 45% of journeys by 2040.
Today’s announcement builds on steps the Welsh Government has already taken to improve accessibility in rural communities, such as the response led Fflecsi bus service.
The car club schemes, which provide an easy and affordable way for people to share the benefits of using a car, without the cost of owning one, will be delivered in rural communities across Wales including Newtown, Llanidloes, Welshpool, Machynlleth, Crymych, Cwmllynfell, Kilgetty, Llandovery and Llandrindod Wells.
Speaking on a visit to one of the newly funded car club schemes in Llandeilo, Deputy Climate Change Minister, Lee Waters said:
To meet our legal carbon emissions targets the Welsh Government is committed to see public transport, walking and cycling trips account for 45% of journeys by 2040 (up from 32% in 2021).
Achieving this in rural areas will require a different approach to that taken in most urban areas.
Car clubs are an easy and affordable way for people to share use of a car without the cost of owning one.
Today’s funding will create a network of car clubs in rural communities across Wales and I look forward to seeing the real difference that will make in widening transport options and, over time, reducing our carbon emissions.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/car-club-network-will-connect-rural-communities-thanks-1-million-boost
