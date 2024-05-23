Car journeys up while bus and bicycle journeys down shows UK travelling in wrong direction, says IPPR

Yesterday’s statistics from the Department for Transport reveal that:

The number of estimated miles travelled by all motor vehicles went up in 2023, reaching 330.8 billion, up 2.2 per cent from 2022.

This is driven by an increase in car traffic with the estimated number of miles driven by cars and taxis rising by 3 per cent from 2022 levels to 251.3 billion vehicle miles.

In contrast, traffic miles by buses, coaches and bicycles are down. Bus and coach traffic decreased by 1.7 per cent from 2022 levels, while p edal cycle traffic was 7.3 per cent below 2022 levels.

Dr Maya Singer Hobbs, senior research fellow reacts to yesterday’s data release

“The increase in car journeys and decrease in bus and bicycle journeys shows the UK is travelling in the wrong direction. The UK is sleepwalking towards a traffic-heavy future, with all the economic, social and environmental challenges that brings.

“More cars on the road means more pollution, worse air quality and rising emissions. But people will continue to be reliant on their cars unless the government acts to fix the dire state of public transport around the country. Until people have safe, affordable and reliable options, progress will continue to be stuck in reverse gear.”

IPPR’s research shows that the public want a different future for our transport system. Four in ten (40 per cent) of those who drive regularly want to use public transport more. Over a third (38 per cent) also want the opportunity to walk, wheel or cycle more than they currently do. The government needs a new transport strategy that reflects both the public’s desire to travel differently, and the pressing environmental and social imperatives to reduce car miles travelled.

