Car wash bosses convicted for roles in people smuggling organisation through Europe

Two men who ran a people smuggling ring from Caerphilly to move thousands of migrants across Europe have been convicted following a National Crime Agency investigation.

On the surface, Dilshad Shamo, 41, and Ali Khdir, 40, appeared to be running a successful car wash franchise in the Welsh town.

However, they were actually under surveillance by NCA investigators who had uncovered their roles in a huge people smuggling ring. The investigation was supported by Gwent Police.

Shamo and Khdir were working as part of a larger OCG to facilitate the movement of migrants from Iraq, Iran and Syria through Turkey, Belarus, Moldova and Bosnia and ending in Italy, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Germany and France. Many of them are suspected of arriving in the UK.

Migrants were offered three tiers of service – the simplest being on foot or via HGV or smaller vehicle, the next by cargo ships or yachts, and the top tier by providing plane travel.

Money was lodged with Hawala bankers based in Iraq and Istanbul who would arrange and obtain funds from migrants travelling on particular routes.

Shamo and Khdir used Whatsapp to communicate with people smugglers across Europe. Once a deposit was obtained, they would receive an 'OK' for migrants to be moved by a specified route or timeframe.

They also used messaging and social media apps to provide videos from people who had already taken the journey so they could advertise their routes. In one video, a family travelling by plane details the route and states 'we are very happy... this is the visa, may god bless him, we are really happy'.

In another, a man travelling by HGV tells the camera: 'Lorry route agreement, crossing agreement with the knowledge of driver. Here we have men, women and children. Thank god the route was easy and good.'

Shamo and Khdir were first arrested in April 2023. Before being taken to custody, Khdir was heard telling Shamo: 'just tell them that we are buying and selling cars, just say we do transfer money from our home country'. Both answered no comment at interview.

They were charged in February 2024 with offences of facilitation of migrants through Europe. Both appeared at Cardiff Crown Court for trial on 11 November. After hearing ten days of evidence against them, both pleaded guilty to all offences today (22 November). A further hearing will be held on Monday ahead of sentencing.

NCA Branch Commander Derek Evans said:

"Ali Khdir and Dilshad Shamo were leading a double life – while on the surface they seemed to be operating a successful car wash, they were actually part of a prolific people smuggling group moving migrants across Europe and taking thousands in payment.

"Our evidence showed migrants moving under Khdir and Shamo made it to EU countries and we assess their journeys have and would have continued into the UK.

"We worked painstakingly to piece together their movements to prove their important roles in a group, from advertising their services through videos to boasting of successful trips on messaging groups.

"Tackling organised immigration crime is a top priority for the NCA and we will continue to do all we can to bring those involved in people smuggling networks to justice."

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said:

"Criminals like Khdir and Shamo put countless lives at risk smuggling vulnerable people through Europe in a shameless attempt to make cash. We are taking action against the people smuggling gangs and will stop at nothing to dismantle their networks and bring justice to the system.

"Our new Border Security Command will intensify our efforts to disrupt the criminal gangs with cutting edge technology and increased efforts in transit countries to prevent unsafe small boat equipment reaching the French coast.

"I'd like to thank the NCA for their tireless dedication to bringing order to our borders and for dismantling Khdir and Shamo's operation. Together we make clear that those who undermine our border security will not be tolerated and will face the full extent of the law."

Detective Sergeant Simon Thomas, from Gwent Police, said:

"During this investigation, we worked closely with the lead officer at the NCA to achieve a common goal - to safeguard those at risk and bring Khdir and Shamo to justice.

"This case demonstrates clearly how agencies can work together successfully to support the victims and target the criminals behind the exploitation.

"In Gwent, we are committed to supporting all victims of modern-day slavery and human trafficking within our communities."