Scottish Government
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Cardiff Agreement/Cytundeb Caerdydd signed
Scottish and Welsh Governments to collaborate on matters of shared interest.
The Scottish and Welsh Governments have agreed to improve how they work together on areas of shared interest to strengthen democracy and deliver better outcomes for people in Scotland and Wales.
The Cardiff Agreement, which was signed by First Ministers John Swinney and Rhun ap Iorwerth, covers areas of common interest including:
- tackling child poverty and improving outcomes for children and families
- the cost of living and improving living standards
- sustainable and inclusive economic growth
- climate change and strengthening climate resilience
- international engagement, including with the EU
- recognising the importance of language, culture, media and sport
The Agreement will support more evidence sharing, partnership working on policy development and engagement at both ministerial and official levels.
First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:
“The signing of the Cardiff Agreement is an important moment in the history of devolution. It will improve the way the Scottish and Welsh Governments work together on our shared priorities so we can deliver better outcomes for the people we serve.
“The Agreement reflects a relationship built on trust and mutual respect. Distinct approaches will still be necessary, but we share common goals and a commitment to learn from each other.
“The new era of co-operation represented by the signing of this Agreement will be underpinned by a shared belief that the people of Scotland and Wales are best placed to decide their own constitutional future and should not be held back by a UK system that does not work for our nations.”
First Minister of Wales Rhun ap Iorwerth yesterday said:
“Today’s agreement sets out areas of shared interest on which we as First Ministers and our respective governments will collaborate in the coming years, to strengthen democracy and improve outcomes for the people of Wales and Scotland.
“While Wales and Scotland are on different constitutional journeys, we both share a commitment to strong, accountable devolved government, and to a relationship between the governments of these islands built on trust and mutual respect.
“We share a belief that our people should decide their own future, and that the Union isn't working fairly for either nation. We will use every opportunity available to us to press the case for greater fairness for Wales and Scotland and for powers over our constitutional futures.”
Background
The Cardiff Agreement is available to read on the Scottish Government's website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/cardiff-agreement-cytundeb-caerdydd-signed/
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