Cardiff set for UK Government jobs boost to drive growth
Cardiff has been named as one of 13 locations where more Civil Service jobs will be moved in a boost for the local economy.
Under the shake up, government roles will be shifted outside of London to towns and cities in all four nations of the UK, delivering and developing policy closer to the communities it affects.
The move is projected to bring £729 million worth of economic benefit to the 13 growth areas by 2030.
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, said:
To deliver our Plan for Change, we are taking more decision-making out of Whitehall and moving it closer to communities all across the UK.
By relocating thousands of Civil Service roles we will not only save taxpayers money, we will make this Government one that better reflects the country it serves. We will also be making sure that Government jobs support economic growth throughout the country.
As we radically reform the state, we are going to make it much easier for talented people everywhere to join the Civil Service and help us rebuild Britain.
Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:
It is great news that Wales will be a major beneficiary of UK Government plans to develop policy closer to the communities it affects.
This decision builds upon the strong presence that the UK Government already has in Wales while driving growth, boosting jobs and giving opportunity for Welsh talent to thrive.
Currently, 9,230 civil service roles are based in Cardiff. More than 31,500 full time equivalent roles are based in Wales, with 14 major UK Government departments having a presence in the nation.
Thousands more government jobs will be moved to the 13 towns and cities across the UK, which have been named today.
Government departments now will submit plans for how many roles they plan to move to each of the locations as part of the spending review.
Changes will be introduced so talented young people from across the UK are able to progress straight from school or university into the Civil Service and rise all the way up to the most senior roles, without ever having worked in Whitehall.
To ensure those based outside of London have equal professional growth and development opportunities, with full end-to-end careers, the Government will locate 50% of UK-based Senior Civil Servants in regional offices by 2030.
This will be supported by a new approach to the Fast Stream programme, which is the Civil Service graduate scheme, with at least 50% of placements offered outside of London.
The Prime Minister is keen to further enhance the impact of Government in places across the country, so that the Civil Service has an active presence in communities and contributes to local growth and job creation.
The plans will see more roles working closer to frontline services, facilitating greater understanding of the real issues facing local services and people, and how central government policy can support them.
