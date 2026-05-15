Cardiff's biggest ever jobs fair sees thousands of young people connect with local employers

Wider youth employment support, backed by £2.5 billion which will ensure every young person is able to earn or learn.

More than 2,000 young people attended Wales’ first ever Youth Jobs Fair, held at the Principality Stadium, connected with employers, training providers and careers services

More than 600 on the spot job offers confirmed on the day with more than 40 employers and training providers from Southeast Wales in attendance, including Welsh Rugby Union, Aramark and Transport for Wales.

Thousands of young people from across Wales were brought face to face with some of the region’s best-known employers in Cardiff this week (Wednesday 13 May) in the biggest ever jobs fair of its kind.

The event was Wales’ first ever jobs fair to be hosted as part of the Youth Guarantee the government’s scheme to ensure young people are either earning or learning. Hosted at the iconic Principality Stadium, the event welcomed thousands of young jobseekers from across Cardiff, Newport, the Valleys and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Attendees were given direct access to a wide range of employment and training opportunities brought together under the stadium’s roof. Defence, hospitality and construction were just some of the strong career pathways open to attendees at the event.

Employers and training providers provided jobseekers with details of the hundreds of open vacancies and apprenticeships opportunities being recruited with more than 600 job offers already made.

Pat McFadden, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said:

The Jobs Fair in Cardiff has shown what’s possible when government and employers work together. Young jobseekers have been shown what the next step in their career journey could be – and in some cases will have left with a job offer. I’m delighted so many local employers are choosing to back our Youth Guarantee, and we will keep going further so we can ensure every young person has the chance to earn or learn.

Before the event, young jobseekers received specialised group information sessions to help them get the most out of meeting employers face-to-face.

They also received hands-on advice covering everything from filling in applications to preparing for interviews – giving them the skills and confidence they need to take their first step into the world of work.

The jobs fair forms part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to tackling youth unemployment and ensuring young people can access the opportunities available in their local area.

By bringing together jobseekers from across the region alongside a broad range of employers the event has helped create lasting pathways into sustainable employment for young people across Wales.

The event reinforces the Government’s commitment that all young people under the age of 25 should be offered one of the following high-quality pathways:

employment

continued education

an apprenticeship

a traineeship, work experience placement or Sector-Based Work Academy Programme (SWAP)

Further Information

Over 40 employers and providers from across Cardiff, Newport, the Valleys and the Vale of Glamorgan attended the jobs fair.

Employers and providers in attendance include: