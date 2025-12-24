Care leaver support measures – LGA response

Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, responded to the Government’s announcement that care leavers will receive free prescriptions, dental and eyecare services up to the age of 25

“We are pleased government has introduced measures so that young people leaving care do not have to pay for prescriptions, as well as dental and eye care.

“The LGA has previously called for this to help prevent care leavers from falling into financial hardship when they leave care and to support their transition into independence.

“This is a positive step to ensure care leavers can access services that help them to stay healthy and well. However, care leavers must be supported to access NHS dentistry, as persistent ‘dental deserts’ are deepening health inequalities, particularly in more deprived and rural areas.

“The Government should also consider how it can go even further, such as through a national government-funded council tax exemption for those leaving care, as well as providing long-term support around mental health and housing.”