For many young people, becoming an adult brings exciting opportunities. For some it might mean heading off to university, starting an apprenticeship, finding a first job or moving into their own home. These are all important milestones often made easier by having family to turn to for support along the way.

For young people in care the picture can look very different. They are often expected to navigate these same milestones without that family safety net, all while facing additional financial and practical challenges that can make the transition to adulthood more challenging.

I have heard from countless care experienced young people who have told me about their lives, experiences and the challenges they face leaving care. Young care leavers have the same dreams and aspirations as their peers but often face unnecessary challenges in achieving them.

‘Nowadays, birth children stay with their families until late 20s and even into their thirties; as children in care we do not get this opportunity.’ – Girl, aged 15

As we mark Care Leavers’ Month, I want to pay tribute to the resilience and achievements of care experienced young people across the country. Leaving care should never mean having fewer opportunities – every young person should be able to pursue their ambitions and make the most of the opportunities available to them.

To make this a reality we must ensure care experienced young people have the practical, financial and amotion support to thrive.

Throughout my time as Commissioner, I have heard about the barriers preventing care experienced young people from achieving their ambitions.

‘To attend a top tier university which has been my dream since I was little I would have to forfeit my placement which has become my forever family and I don’t think that’s fair as no child should be made to choose between an education and dream career or their family.’ – Girl, aged 15

We must address these barriers.

My Help at Hand team have heard from numerous care leavers who have experienced huge variation in the financial support their local authorities can provide. They have also seen cases where care leavers have faced severe financial difficulties as a result of the bursary not increasing in line with inflation or the cost of living.

There are similar issues with the Apprenticeship Bursary. While this has been increased in recent years to £3,000 – it is only paid in instalments every 90, 120 or 300 days of being in employment and training, so it has proven difficult for care leavers who have missed attendance or struggle with other issues like childcare or periods of ill health. Greater awareness among employers is needed to ensure care leavers are fully supported when undertaking apprenticeships.

Housing remains a key issue for many care leavers. Help at Hand have heard from young people experiencing difficulties in finding affordable and secure accommodation. The freeze on the maximum amount that can be covered for private renters by Universal Credit has also impacted a number of young care leavers.

When care leavers are able to find a property there are often challenges around securing a guarantor. Support offered by local authorities can be patchy, and while some universities offer schemes there are challenges for care experienced young people who are not in education, employment or training.

Sadly, housing challenges do not end once care leavers secure a property. The cost of setting up a home can itself be a significant barrier for young people leaving care. The Setting Up Home Allowance is £3,000, but this does not always stretch far enough to cover essential costs.

It’s evident much more needs to be done to make sure care experienced young people have the same opportunities to build independent and fulfilling lives as their peers.

There must be consistent and adequate financial support for those going to university and greater flexibility in the support offered for those undertaking apprenticeships.

This also must be coupled with improving access to housing and schemes for guarantors and setting up homes, so that young care leavers can begin adult life on an equal footing.

Above all, we need a system that recognises that care experienced young people do not all start from the same place. We cannot expect them to navigate the same financial and practical challenges as their peers without the family support that so many others take for granted. Support must be consistent, sufficient and flexible enough to reflect the realities of their lives.

For information about Help at Hand and support:

The Children’s Commissioner’s Help at Hand team can be contacted on 0800 528 0731 or help.team@childrenscommissioner.gov.uk. For more visit the Help at Hand website.