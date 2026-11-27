My dedicated Help at Hand team offers advice, assistance and an escalation advocacy service offer to children in care, children living away from home, children with a social worker, and to care leavers up to the age of 25.

Together, this small team of child’s right experts manage over 100 cases each month on average, helping to carry out my statutory duty to promote and protect the rights of all children, particularly those children living away from home or those receiving support from social services.

Earlier this week as we continue to mark Care Leavers’ Month, I set out some of the challenges facing care leavers. Today I am sharing some of the recent success stories from the Help at Hand team and stories from the care leavers they have supported.

Details have been changed to protect the identities of young people.

Lucy’s story:

Lucy approached Help at Hand when she lost her access to secure housing after her grandparents passed away – she had been living with them since being put under a special guardianship at the age of 14. She was also looking for employment but struggling to find anything suitable.

After turning 18, she lost her entitlement as a Qualifying Child to housing help, but after approaching Help at Hand, she was put on an apprentice scheme with the council and was provided with shared accommodation for two years, then leading on to a pathway to solo housing when she turned 21.

The Children’s Commissioner’s handbook for professionals working in higher education sets out the different types of care leaver entitlement on page 46.

Jade’s story:

Jade contacted Help at Hand when she was 19 after experiencing issues accessing her personal financial savings from the time she was in care, after several moves and later returning home with her parents, but to another local authority area. She had sent a formal complaint to her first local authority to track down the missing money but was offered limited help.

The Leaving Care team that was supporting Jade had not been able to contact the team from her previous local authority when she was short thousands of pounds worth of savings.

Help at Hand were successful in contacting the previous local authority director and asking for assistance in sourcing the missing money. Within a few weeks Jade was given access to the money which made a huge difference to her financial situation.

Elliot’s story:

Council tax remains a pressing issue, especially for care leavers living out of area and not necessarily in touch with their original leaving care team. 20-year-old Elliot contacted Help at Hand through his advocate when they had already had a positive outcome from the formal complaint, but the two local areas were not implementing the outcome from the formal complaint, and Elliot still had bailiffs at his door.

Within a couple of weeks, Help at Hand managed to obtain a full confirmation of the proceedings being stopped and restitution being made to the area where Elliot was living.

John’s story:

John had been away from his home local authority since turning 15, when he was taken into care. He remained in the same area to go to university but was assaulted during his undergraduate degree, which led to a stay in hospital. His corporate parent intervened too late during a crisis period, and John was not supported during this time which led to him having a mental health breakdown and being homeless at the same time.

While in hospital for his mental health and being supported by his independent advocate, John contacted Help at Hand. After a few weeks, and two moves between different temporary accommodations, John was able to move into stable housing.

For information about Help at Hand and support:

The Children’s Commissioner’s Help at Hand team can be contacted on 0800 528 0731 or help.team@childrenscommissioner.gov.uk. For more visit the Help at Hand website.