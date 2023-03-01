Care Quality Commission awarded funding to encourage innovation and accelerate improvement

Through its Regulators' Pioneer Fund, in November the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) awarded the Care Quality Commission (CQC) £118,004 to explore and pilot ways of developing the right regulatory environment for innovation to flourish.

Over the next 6 months, we will work with a group of innovators and partners within the health and care system. Our aim is to:

capture examples of high-quality innovation and share this learning

explore and articulate the role of an enabling and supportive regulator in an innovative health and care system

pilot a suite of innovative-supporting activities and products to accelerate innovation and improvement based on research evidence about the way we can impact improvement in health and social care.

Get involved

We will be considering case studies as part of a test and learn approach over the summer, to help develop tools and guidance. Encouraging improvement and innovation is one of the core ambitions of our strategy, and an important part of our purpose as a regulator.

We're looking for case studies for this project. Are you doing something innovative that you would like to flag to us and share with others? Are you a provider doing something innovative to improve care in your service or local area, or an innovator with a tool that is doing well outside of England?

If you know of any good examples of innovation, either through invention or adoption, please send them to RPF.innovation@cqc.org.uk.

Other work through the Regulators' Pioneer Fund

Two further 12-month projects have received grants. We have been awarded £222,216 to explore how we drive innovation and accelerate improvement in medicines sustainability. The project will focus on understanding how better sustainability can be fostered within individual providers and local systems. And we have been awarded £599,900 to work collaboratively with research, system, and voluntary sector partners to provide a rigorous, scalable approach to assessing, reporting on and driving improvement in people’s experiences of integrated care.

You can read further details on these projects and all projects awarded funding on the BEIS website.

Projects selected for the Regulators' Pioneer Fund (GOV.UK)