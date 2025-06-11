Care Reform (Scotland) Bill passed

Transforming social care.

Plans to transform social care across Scotland will be progressed after the Scottish Parliament approved the Care Reform (Scotland) Bill.

Thousands of people with experience of accessing, delivering and receiving social care, social work and community health services have helped co-design the legislation, putting people at the heart of reform.

The Bill will bring forward a number of enhancements to social care that include:

enshrining Anne’s Law into legislation to uphold the rights of people living in adult care homes to see loved ones and identify an essential care supporter

strengthening support for unpaid carers by establishing a legal right to breaks, following the additional £13 million already allocated for up to 40,000 carers to take voluntary sector short breaks

empowering people to access information on their care and improving the flow of information across care settings

improving access to independent advocacy to guarantee people are heard and involved in decisions about their own care

creating a National Chief Social Work Adviser role to provide professional leadership and champion the sector, as part of plans for a new National Social Work Agency.

Alongside the Bill, an advisory board will be established to drive progress and scrutinise reform, replacing an interim board that met for the first time in May.

Social Care Minister Maree Todd said: “More than 200,000 people across Scotland access care each year.

“Anyone may need care during their lives, and that care should be high quality and delivered consistently across Scotland. That is why we have been so determined to bring forward much-needed reform, alongside the work we are already doing through the near £2.2 billion total investment in social care and integration in 2025-26.

“Reform is not easy to deliver and it is being made more challenging by recent UK Government changes to Employer National Insurance Contributions and changes to migration. These will undoubtedly impact on care delivery.

“However, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to deliver the sustainable change to social care that people urgently need.

“This is a significant step that will strengthen the rights of people living in care homes, support unpaid carers and social workers and improve experiences for the many people who access social care across Scotland.”

Background