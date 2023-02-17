Friday 17 Feb 2023 @ 12:20
Children’s Commissioner
Career planning resources for care leavers

As Children’s Commissioner, I have a statutory duty to provide advice, assistance, and representation to care leavers up to the age of 25, to ensure your rights are respected and you receive the services you are entitled to.

I’ve made it a priority to listen to care leavers and reflect back your experiences to policymakers and public services. I am passionate about making sure that care leavers have the same opportunities as other young people.   

You may have seen that last year, in National Care Leavers Week, I set out my ambitions for care leavers. During this week I also shared a practical guide to finding grants, funding, discounts, mentoring and career opportunities in a variety of areas. One of the things you’ve told me is that it is often hard to navigate careers, so for Care Day 2023 my office has now also created this list of career and employability resources for care leavers, I hope you find it useful. Also if you know of other opportunities we should add to the list contact us and let us know! 

I also want to remind you that my Help at Hand team is here to support you on a wide range of issues including housing, financial support, education, and access to your full leaving care package. Help at Hand offer free independent advice, assistance, and representation. They particularly help with cases where you aren’t getting the support you are entitled to. 

My team also run the IMO (In My Opinion) peer-led website which provides a space for you to come together with other teenagers in care and care leavers and share stories, experiences and achievements, and get and give advice. 

Below you can find information related to:

IMO education, employment and career resources

Voluntary and paid opportunities

Charities offering support 

Council run initiates

